Week 5 NFL Picks: Odds Predictions and Top Prop Bets for Full Schedule

Bob Levey/Getty Images

On paper, Week 5 looks like one of the most exciting slate of games on the NFL schedule in 2017.

Sunday is packed with matchups between potential playoff contenders, including a few with high-profile teams likely to play deep into the postseason, such as the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers.

Nine games on the Week 5 schedule feature a spread of a field goal or less, making for some tough decisions if you're betting on these matchups.

Here's a look at the spread and picks for each game, followed by a breakdown of a few of the most intriguing options on the slate:

Bills at Bengals (-3.5)

Jets at Browns (Even)

Panthers at Lions (-2.5)

49ers at Colts (-1.5)

Titans (-3) at Dolphins

Chargers at Giants (-3.5)

Cardinals at Eagles (-6.5)

Jaguars at Steelers (-7.5)

Seahawks at Rams (-1.5)

Ravens at Raiders (-2.5)

Packers at Cowboys (-2.5)

Chiefs at Texans (Even)

Vikings (-2.5) at Bears

Bold denotes predicted winner against the spread.

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans (Even)

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Just three starts into Deshaun Watson's career and he's already getting respect from the oddsmakers in Vegas.

Normally an undefeated team would be heavy favorites when going up against a rookie quarterback, but the spread in this matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans is listed as even.

Watson and the Texans offense looked dominant last week against the Tennessee Titans, piling up 445 yards of offense and putting up 57 points. But the Chiefs defense poses challenges that Watson has yet to face in the NFL.

According to ESPN.com, the Chiefs defense has held three of the four opposing quarterbacks to a Total QBR under 50. That includes Tom Brady, who was held to a Total QBR of 35.1 in Week 1.

The Chiefs' success on defense is the result of a well-rounded roster. They have playmakers in the front seven, such as Chris Jones and Justin Houston, as well as depth in the secondary, anchored by cornerback Marcus Peters.

Against a defense with as much talent and depth as Kansas City's, Watson should be expected to make a few rookie mistakes that will likely lead to another Chiefs victory.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Texans 21

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants (-3.5)

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Both of these winless teams have stumbled out of the gate, and the loser on Sunday may find themselves in a hole too deep to climb out of by season's end.

One of the storylines in this matchup will be the New York Giants' ability to protect Eli Manning. Through four games, Manning has been sacked eight times and has consistently faced pressure in the pocket.

The Giants have talent on the offensive line, but they haven't been able to stay healthy. According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, center Weston Richburg has been ruled out of Sunday's game, which will force the Giants to start with a different offensive line combination for the fourth consecutive week.

This is the wrong week for the Giants to be having offensive line issues, as the Chargers are tied for third in sacks with 12.

If Los Angeles can keep pressure on Manning and capitalize on his mistakes, they should pick up their first win of the season.

Prediction: Chargers 17, Giants 13

Prop bet: Randall Cobb's over/under of 62.5 receiving yards

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

One of the most intriguing prop bets of the week comes from the showdown between the Packers and Cowboys.

Oddschecker.com has given Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb an over/under of 62.5 receiving yards.

Cobb has already topped that number once this season—in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks—and could be in line for an increased role in the offense Sunday.

Running back Ty Montgomery, who typically plays a significant role in the passing game, is battling a rib injury and will likely be limited even if he's able to suit up for the game. Without Montgomery at 100 percent, the Packers could turn more to Cobb, who is another favorite target of Aaron Rodgers in the short passing game.

Prediction: Cobb finishes with eight receptions and 90 yards

All spreads via OddsShark.