Lonzo Ball Will Not Play in Preseason Game vs. Kings Due to Ankle Injury

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will miss another preseason game due to injury.

According to Serena Winters of Lakers Nation, a sprained ankle will keep him off the court against the Sacramento Kings. It will be his second missed game in a row after also staying out against the Denver Nuggets last Wednesday.

In two games played, Ball is averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 assists in 28.5 minutes per game.

The Lakers aren't exactly replete with depth at point guard, though, so losing Ball for even a game or two could throw their offense out of sync.

For now, Tyler Ennis and Briante Weber should be asked to pick up the slack as the Lakers' interim floor generals. Jordan Clarkson should also get some time as a lead guard after spending most of his minutes as a shooting guard.