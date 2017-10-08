    Lonzo Ball Will Not Play in Preseason Game vs. Kings Due to Ankle Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will miss another preseason game due to injury.

    According to Serena Winters of Lakers Nation, a sprained ankle will keep him off the court against the Sacramento Kings. It will be his second missed game in a row after also staying out against the Denver Nuggets last Wednesday.

    In two games played, Ball is averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 assists in 28.5 minutes per game.

    The Lakers aren't exactly replete with depth at point guard, though, so losing Ball for even a game or two could throw their offense out of sync. 

    For now, Tyler Ennis and Briante Weber should be asked to pick up the slack as the Lakers' interim floor generals. Jordan Clarkson should also get some time as a lead guard after spending most of his minutes as a shooting guard.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Nuggets, Harris Agree to 4-Yr/$84M Deal

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Jazz's Exum Could Miss Season

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wiggins in 'No Rush' to Sign Extension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Seth Curry Out Indefinitely with Leg Injury

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report