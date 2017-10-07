Kenny Hill Leads TCU to Win vs. WVU with Passing, Rushing, Receiving TDs

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs overcame a big showing from West Virginia quarterback Will Grier to beat the No. 23 Mountaineers 31-24 on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and remain undefeated.

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill led the charge, registering one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown while not turning the ball over.

Although the Horned Frogs were out-gained 508-406, they dropped WVU to 3-2 on the season and improved to 5-0, making them the only undefeated team in the Big 12 following Oklahoma's surprising home loss to Iowa State earlier in the day.

Grier completed 25 of 45 passes for 366 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but it wasn't enough to overcome TCU's special teams excellence and resourcefulness on offense.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, TCU improved to 18-0 as a Top 10 team at home under head coach Gary Patterson. Also, West Virginia's 35-year drought against Top 10 teams on the road continued.

The first half was largely a defensive struggle, as TCU entered the locker room with a 7-3 lead despite generating little offense, according to Chris Anderson of 247Sports:

Punter Adam Nunez was arguably the biggest reason for the Horned Frogs' success in the opening half, as he pinned West Virginia inside its own 6-yard line on four occasions.

Nunez even earned a shoutout from former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro punter and West Virginia product Pat McAfee on Twitter:

While the Mountaineers were able to move the ball at times, they were only able to muster a field goal before the break. Also, kicker Mike Molina made a significant miscue when he missed a 29-yard attempt near the beginning of the second quarter.

The lone first-half touchdown came courtesy of TCU running back Sewo Olonilua when he dove into the end zone from two yards out, via TCU Football:

The Horned Frogs continued to build momentum in the third quarter, extending their lead to 10-3 with a field goal before Nick Orr intercepted Grier.

TCU needed only one play to take advantage of that turnover, with Hill finding wide receiver Jalen Reagor for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 17-3:

Grier finally found his groove late in the third frame.

He started with a 64-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver David Sills V to cut the deficit to 17-10, via WVU Football:

On the ensuing possession, Grier struck from long range again with a 76-yard touchdown to wideout Ka'Raun White, which tied the game after the extra point:

TCU then answered with a trick play. Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Hill with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter:

Grier's dynamite second half yielded another touchdown pass to tie it, however, when he connected with Sills from four yards out just over five minutes into the fourth quarter:

With that catch, Sills extended his national lead in that category with nine on the season.

Although the momentum was firmly on West Virginia's side, TCU put together an impressive drive to nudge in front again.

Hill and Co. orchestrated a 13-play, 65-yard drive, which culminated when Hill ran one in from three yards out to make it 31-24.

TCU left nearly three minutes on the clock, which gave WVU's explosive offense one more opportunity to come from behind.

The Mountaineers turned the ball over on downs, however, to preserve the victory for TCU and keep it atop the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs appear to be the favorite in at least six of the seven games remaining on their schedule, as their next four games are against unranked opponents before they travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium.

While Oklahoma lost Saturday, it may be the biggest obstacle standing between TCU and a College Football Playoff berth.