NFL Schedule Week 5: TV Times, Coverage Map and Live-Stream Guide

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Barring a tie, another winless team will earn a victory in Week 5. The New York Giants or Los Angeles Chargers could use the win as a springboard back into divisional competition for the remainder of the season.

Thus far, the Kansas City Chiefs have looked impressive in the primetime slot. Will they win their third game on the national stage?

There's intriguing quarterback news for several teams.

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will make his NFL debut, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano. In the same game, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford could return to action for the first time since Week 1. On Saturday, he practiced for the third consecutive day, per Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer. Finally, the Oakland Raiders have a decision to make between the starter and backup signal-caller.

You can refer to the information below to tune into local games on television or via live stream with a mobile device. Take a look at the coverage map to see which games will air in your area, per 506 Sports:

Week 5 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday, October 8

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, October 9

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Notable Matchups

Buffalo Bills on Week 5 Upset Radar?

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

For those sipping the Buffalo Bills' Kool-Aid in large amounts, slow down on checking this team off as a surefire winner over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have scored 55 points since firing ex-offensive coordinator Ken Zampese and promoting Bill Lazor to the position. In Week 3, Cincinnati went all the way to overtime in a loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Bills will play in consecutive road games and take the field without wide receiver Jordan Matthews due to a thumb injury. He listed fourth on the team in targets (17), but Buffalo doesn't have a lot of firepower. Any offensive subtraction, big or small, certainly helps the Bengals.

Both teams will have a Week 6 bye. Cincinnati looks to win their first game at home, while Buffalo attempts to hold on to the top spot in the AFC East.

Quarterback Derek Carr Pushing to Play vs. Baltimore Ravens

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Initially, Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio told local reporters quarterback Derek Carr would miss two to six weeks with a transverse process fracture. On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the 26-year-old quarterback's desire to play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens:

Backup signal-caller EJ Manuel took first-team reps during practice, per Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken, and he's still the likely starter. The decision to start Carr would show the lack of confidence in the No. 2 passer. The Raiders coaching staff should hand the clipboard to their franchise player and allow his back injury to heal.

Whether Carr makes a surprise start or not, Oakland should focus on attacking the Ravens run defense, which allowed 339 yards in the two previous weeks. Furthermore, defensive tackle Brandon Williams will miss consecutive games due to a foot injury. For the Raiders, it's the perfect time to jump-start the ground attack with running back Marshawn Lynch leading the way.

Undefeated Kansas City Chiefs Back in Primetime Slot

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have played two out of four games in the primetime slot, and we're going to see an electric offense on display in the Sunday Night Football spotlight.

The Chiefs field the No. 2 scoring offense featuring a dynamic rookie ball-carrier in Kareem Hunt, who leads the league with 502 rushing yards. Quarterback Alex Smith hasn't thrown an interception, and the receiving corps continues to thrive without Jeremy Maclin.

The Houston Texans come into this contest with a rookie sensation as well. In Week 3, quarterback Deshaun Watson went touchdown for touchdown with New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady in a loss but recovered with a blowout win over the Tennessee Titans in the following week.

After putting up 57 points on a division rival, the Texans could remain in the headlines with a victory over the only undefeated team in the league.