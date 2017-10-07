College Football Scores 2017: Key Players from Top 25 Teams' Week 6 Results

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners had answered every challenge through the first four games of the season.

They had reeled off four straight wins, including a season-defining victory at Ohio State last month. The Sooners were sitting pretty as the third-ranked team in the nation when they welcomed Iowa State to Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners were expected to show off their offensive skills and handle the 2-2 Cyclones.

Those may have been the plans, but reality was quite a bit different. The Cyclones traded punches with the Sooners for 60 minues and came up with the 38-31 upset.

Iowa State trailed by a 24-10 margin, but they staged a stirring comeback thanks to the passing of quarterback Kyle Kempt, who threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

The win snapped two major Oklahoma streaks. The Sooners had won 14 games in a row and had beaten the Cyclones 18 times in a row since 1990.

"We should have been better than that today," Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops said, per ESPN.com. "Some of the old scars kind of repeated themselves today. Our execution as a whole was not good enough. That falls on us as coaches."



Kempt is not a household name in college football. He had thrown two passes in his career before riddling the Oklahoma defense and leading his team to the victory.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, a top Heisman candidate, completed 24 of 33 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns. While that performance was good, it was not enough against the Cyclones.

While Oklahoma could not cope with it's No. 3 ranking at home, the Penn State Nittany Lions had no problems staying undefeated as the No. 4-ranked team in the nation.

Head coach James Franklin's team walked into Evanston, Illinois, and laid a 31-7 beating on the Northwestern Wildcats.

This was an impressive performance for Penn State because the Wildcats were keying on sensational running back Saquon Barkley. While the running back finished with 75 yards and two touchdowns, most of his production came after quarterback Trace McSorley did most of the damage.

McSorley completed 25 of 34 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. Wideouts Saeed Blacknall and DeAndre Thompkins made key plays for Penn State, as Blacknall caught four passes for 74 yards while Thompkins caught six passes for 57 yards.



The Penn State defense was sharp, as it didn't give up a touchdown until the fourth quarter when Matt Alviti scored on a one-yard TD run with 1:46 left.

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Top 25 Scores and Stats

No. 2 Clemson 28, Wake Forest 14: Clemson, 35:05-24:55 time-of-possession advantage; Tigers outgained Demon Deacons 453-336.

Iowa State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 31: Iowa State, 368-323 advantage in passing yards.

No. 4 Penn State 31, Northwestern 7: Penn State, 3-0 advantage in takeaways.

No. 5 Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14: Georgia, 423-64 advantage in rushing yards; Sony Michel, 150 rushing yards.

No. 12 Auburn 44, Ole Miss 23: Auburn, 326-83 edge in rushing yards.

No. 8 TCU 31, No. 23 West Virginia 24: West Virginia QB Will Grier, 366 passing yards and three TDs.

No. 13 Miami 24, Florida State 20: Florida State, 203-83 edge in rushing yards.

No. 21 Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10: Notre Dame RB Deon McIntosh, 124 rushing yards and two TDs.

LSU 17, No. 21 Florida 16: LSU, 33:50-26:10 time-of-possession advantage.

No. 10 Ohio State 62, Maryland 14: Ohio State, 584-66 advantage in total yards.

No. 14 USC 38, Oregon State 10: USC, 512-319 advantage in total yards.

Stars of the Week

Iowa State QB Kyle Kempt

The Iowa State quarterback had only thrown two passes in his career before the senior got the start at Oklahoma.

The lack of experience didn't matter, as Kempt completed 18 of 24 passes for 343 yards with three touchdowns.

Kempt was told that he was starting late in the week. That's when he got word that starter Jacob Park was going on leave for medical reasons.

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson

Auburn unleashed a powerful ground attack in its victory over Ole Miss, and Johnson was dominant. He gained 204 yards on 28 carries, and he also scored three touchdowns.

Johnson is not playing at full strength, as he has been nursing a hamstring injury. He has had this issue for three games, yet he has managed to score 11 touchdowns in those games.

"I felt so close to normal that I just couldn't hide it," said Johnson, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "In the open field, I was making people miss and I was able to get up to a faster speed than last week. It just felt really good to being normal again."

USC QB Sam Darnold

The Trojans bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 38-10 triumph over Oregon State, and Darnold had a powerful game.

Darnold completed 23 of 35 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns, and while he did throw one interception, he was on target with his throws throughout the game.

The Trojans had dropped a 30-27 decision at Washington State in its previous game, and Darnold completed just 15 of 29 passes for 164 yards and did not throw a TD pass.

He was much sharper and more efficient in the win over the Beavers. Darnold's backup, Matt Fink, rushed for a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.