Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman HRs Stun Cubs as Nationals Tie NLDS 1-1

Bryce Harper hit a game-tying two-run homer and Ryan Zimmerman smacked a go-ahead three-run bomb in the eighth inning, allowing the Washington Nationals to overcome a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 at Nationals Park. Washington's win tied the National League Division Series at one game apiece.

Anthony Rendon also homered for the Nationals, while Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went yard for the Cubs.

Through the first 16 innings of the NLDS, the Nationals managed just one run and four hits. However, they broke their mini-slump in a big way against Cubs relievers Carl Edwards Jr. and Mike Montgomery in the eighth.

Pinch hitter Adam Lind led the frame off with a single. After a Trea Turner strikeout, Harper hit a no-doubt moonshot off a hanging curveball into the right field stands to tie the game at three:



Oliver Macklin of MLB.com provided the homer details:

After a Rendon walk, southpaw Montgomery entered the game for Edwards. On a 1-1 pitch, Murphy laced a single into left field, giving the Nats runners on first and second with one out.

Following a called strike, Zimmerman delivered the game-deciding blow:

Zimmerman's shot was the game's fifth home run on a night when the wind was favorable for hitters. Prior to the contest, meteorologist Kevin Roth noted how strong the winds were blowing out to left-center:

That note turned out to be prophetic, as both Zimmerman and Contreras' home runs to left-center seemed to get a little help from the wind.

Prior to the Nats' eighth-inning rally, the turning point through the first seven frames was Rizzo's home run in the top of the fourth.

With the matchup tied at one, Kris Bryant led off the frame with a double, bringing up Rizzo. On a 2-1 pitch, the Cubs first baseman smacked a Gio Gonzalez curveball to right field to give Chicago a 3-1 advantage:

Upon further review, however, it looked as though a fan, who snared the ball with a one-handed grab, may have reached over the railing to bring the ball into the stands:

The play was reviewed for fan interference, but the call on the field stood.

Rizzo's home run was preceded by Contreras' aforementioned shot to left-center field in the second inning to knot the game at one apiece.

Contreras' ball seemingly hung forever before it found its way out of the park. Chris Emma of 670 The Score and CBS Chicago noted the baseball's lofty hang time:

On the mound, Cubs starter Jon Lester bore down after allowing a first-inning home run to Rendon that kept carrying and cleared the right field fence.

The Cubs veteran then retired 10 straight batters, wiggled out of a bases-loaded fifth-inning jam and sent the Nats down in order in the sixth. Lester finished the night by throwing six frames of one-run, two-hit ball.

However, the Cubs couldn't hold the lead, and Nats reliever Oliver Perez earned the victory. Sean Doolittle got the save after a double play ended the game. Edwards took the loss.

The Nationals and Cubs will play Game 3 of their best-of-five series in Chicago on Monday at 4 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer will take the hill for the Nats, while southpaw Jose Quintana is scheduled to start for the Cubs.

