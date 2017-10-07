Aroldis Chapman Says He Accidentally Liked Post Calling Joe Girardi 'Imbecile'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman reportedly apologized to Joe Girardi on Saturday after his Instagram account liked a photo that called the manager an "imbecile" following the team's 9-8, 13-inning Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Citing a Yankees official, Newsday's Anthony Rieber said Chapman went into Girardi's office to apologize for the social media slip-up.

The official also told Rieber that Chapman was unaware he had liked the post, which can be seen below, courtesy of Sports Illustrated:

"Aroldis let Joe know that's not the type of person or player or teammate he is," the official said, per Rieber.

In the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night, Indians pinch hitter Lonnie Chisenhall was at the plate with two outs.

On an 0-2 count, home plate umpire Dan Iassogna ruled a pitch by reliever Chad Green hit Chisenhall. However, on replay, it appeared as though the pitch deflected off the knob of Chisenhall's bat and into the glove of Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, which should have meant an inning-ending strikeout.

Girardi opted not to challenge the play and later cited the effect it could have had on Green's rhythm, according to ESPN.com's Andrew Marchand.

On Saturday, Girardi acknowledged he made a mistake.

"I take responsibility for everything, and I feel horrible about it," he said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "I screwed up. It's hard. It's a hard day for me. But I've got to move forward, and we'll be ready to go tomorrow."

The Yankees, who led the game 8-3 after five innings, are in a 0-2 series hole and will attempt to save their season Sunday night in the Bronx.