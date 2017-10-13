    Kelly Bryant Leaves Game with Concussion After Being Slammed to Turf

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2017

    Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
    Rainier Ehrhardt/Associated Press

    Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant suffered a concussion during Friday's game against Syracuse, head coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN's Jen Lada.

    Per Brent Axe of Syracuse.com, Syracuse defensive end Chris Slayton slammed Bryant into the ground, and the Clemson quarterback wasn't moving on the turf. 

    Bryant was able to sit up and was helped off the field by trainers before being taken to the locker room for further examination. 

    It's another setback for Bryant, who was forced to leave the Tigers' Week 6 win over Wake Forest because of an ankle injury. 

    But when the junior has been healthy, he's looked like the Deshaun Watson Swinney hoped he would be. 

    Through seven games coming into Friday, Bryant has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 1.259 yards and four touchdowns. He's also tallied 97 carries for 401 yards and seven scores. 

    With Bryant banged up, the Tigers should once again hand starting responsibilities over to redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper, who has completed seven of 14 passes for 57 yards and one touchdown in relief so far this season. 

