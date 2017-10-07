    Ian Book Named Notre Dame QB vs. UNC After Brandon Wimbush Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2017

    Notre Dame's Ian Book (12) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Notre Dame won 49-20. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Notre Dame will turn to sophomore quarterback Ian Book as its starter for Saturday's game against North Carolina with Brandon Wimbush unable to play due to a foot injury.

    The Fighting Irish officially announced Book as their starter on Saturday. 

    Wimbush had soreness in his right foot after Notre Dame's 52-17 win over Miami (Ohio) last week. 

    During a teleconference on Wednesday, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Wimbush was diagnosed with a grade-one foot strain but he was making progress. 

    "He was fully engaged in all of our game-plan meetings (on Tuesday)," Kelly said, via LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune. "He was out on the field. We did some light throwing, some core exercises. We had him on the bike. And then he was part of the signaling of all the plays."

    Book has appeared in two games in two seasons at Notre Dame, both this season. He completed three of five passes for 51 yards after relieving Wimbush in last week's game.

    The Fighting Irish will have a 5-1 record to start the season if they can defeat North Carolina at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      2-Way Player Joel Lanning Powers the Cyclones

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Iowa State Trolls Mayfield 😆

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Barkley Leads No. 4 PSU Past Northwestern

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Kerryon Johnson's Monster Day Leads Auburn Past Ole Miss

      John Taylor
      via CollegeFootballTalk