Ian Book Named Notre Dame QB vs. UNC After Brandon Wimbush Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Notre Dame will turn to sophomore quarterback Ian Book as its starter for Saturday's game against North Carolina with Brandon Wimbush unable to play due to a foot injury.

The Fighting Irish officially announced Book as their starter on Saturday.

Wimbush had soreness in his right foot after Notre Dame's 52-17 win over Miami (Ohio) last week.

During a teleconference on Wednesday, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Wimbush was diagnosed with a grade-one foot strain but he was making progress.

"He was fully engaged in all of our game-plan meetings (on Tuesday)," Kelly said, via LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune. "He was out on the field. We did some light throwing, some core exercises. We had him on the bike. And then he was part of the signaling of all the plays."

Book has appeared in two games in two seasons at Notre Dame, both this season. He completed three of five passes for 51 yards after relieving Wimbush in last week's game.

The Fighting Irish will have a 5-1 record to start the season if they can defeat North Carolina at Kenan Memorial Stadium.