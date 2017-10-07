Joe Girardi Admits He 'Screwed Up' Not Challenging HBP in Game vs. Indians

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is taking responsibility for not challenging a controversial hit-by-pitch call against Cleveland Indians pinch hitter Lonnie Chisenhall during Friday's American League Division Series Game 2.

"I take responsibility for everything, and I feel horrible about it," Girardi said on Saturday, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "I screwed up. It's hard. It's a hard day for me. But I've got to move forward, and we'll be ready to go tomorrow."

The call came in the bottom of the sixth inning with Chisenhall down 0-2 in the count. Yankees reliever Chad Green threw a pitch that appeared to hit the knob of Chisenhall's bat and into the glove of catcher Gary Sanchez, which would have been a strikeout and ended the inning.

Home plate umpire Dan Iassogna ruled Chisenhall was hit by the pitch, awarded him first base and loaded the bases for Cleveland. Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam two pitches later that cut New York's lead to 8-7.

Girardi said after the game Friday he decided not to challenge the call because he didn't want to take Green out of his rhythm while the umpires took the time to review the play, via ESPN.com's Andrew Marchand.

The Indians tied the game in the eighth inning on Jay Bruce's solo home run and won it when Yan Gomes' single scored Austin Jackson in the 13th inning.

Cleveland holds a 2-0 series advantage over the Yankees with Game 3 scheduled for Sunday at Yankee Stadium.