Bayern Munich Transfer News: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marc-Andre ter Stegen Rumours

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering moves for AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen because of concerns over Manuel Neuer's lengthy injury layoff.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Italia), Bayern are ready to pursue a new goalkeeper in January. Neuer is set to be out until around March because of a fractured foot, with his deputy Sven Ulreich struggling when handed opportunities so far.

In the report, Donnarumma and Ter Stegen are both noted as possible targets, though it's suggested each would be difficult to prise away midseason. Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga is said to be another option for the German champions.

Bayern have so much depth in almost every area of the pitch in terms of outfield positions. But Neuer's layoff has exposed their lack of cover between the sticks.

The German is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world when he's fully fit, as he excels in all aspects of his game. His front-foot style allows Bayern to squeeze opponents high up the pitch too; these numbers from WhoScored.com sum up how good Neuer is in those circumstances:

As former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece noted, the gulf in class between Neuer and Ulreich has been noticeable already:

Now 31, the Bayern No. 1 does still have many years left at the peak of his powers, and as such, the Bundesliga giants will not be looking for his replacement yet.

If any goalkeeper were going to potentially fill in for Neuer in the long term, it'd be Donnarumma. The 18-year-old is dynamic, commanding and has already accrued a massive amount of experience during his time at AC Milan. All the signs are that he'll go on to become one of the world's best.

Despite some speculation during the summer he might move on, the youngster did eventually agree a new four-year deal at the San Siro. And as David Amoyal of ESPN FC noted, while there were some links to illustrious clubs, Donnarumma admitted there is an affinity between himself and the Rossoneri:

Ter Stegen would also prove tough to prise away, as he's fully established himself as the main man between the sticks at the Camp Nou.

While the chance to join a team like Bayern may appeal to a German international, the 25-year-old is perfectly suited for the style of football deployed by the Blaugrana. He's not the most glamorous name in the Barca squad, but he'd be a tough man to replace.

As the Bayern & Germany Twitter account relayed, Germany boss Joachim Low believes only Neuer is ahead of Ter Stegen:

The difficulty for Bayern in attempting to sign any goalkeeper is that as soon as Neuer is back to full fitness again, the new addition will likely find himself on the bench.

It's why it'd be a big surprise to see the Munich giants chase Donnarumma or Ter Stegen hard. Both are massive talents, but both are currently settled at their current clubs and would be extremely costly. If Bayern do want a short-term fix to their goalkeeping issues, they may have to set their sights a little lower.