    Report: Davante Adams Cleared Concussion Protocol, Expected to Play vs. Cowboys

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2017

    GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bengals in overtime 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly cleared concussion protocol and made the trip to Dallas for the team's Week 5 game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

    Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com provided the status update Saturday.

    Adams suffered a head injury after a crushing hit by Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. Trevathan received a two-game suspension for the play, but it was later reduced to a one-game ban on appeal.

    Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday the wideout felt "great" as he recovered from the helmet-to-helmet hit, which led to his hospitalization.

    "Just going back to Thursday night, the most important thing is Davante is healthy," he told reporters. "Speaking to him earlier today, he feels great and he just wants to get back to playing football."

    Adams has 16 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season.

    He should assume his usual role as a starter alongside Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb if he's active against the Cowboys as expected.

