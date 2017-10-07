4-Star QB Prospect Tyler Shough Switches Commitment to Oregon from UNC

Credit: 247Sports

Highly touted quarterback recruit Tyler Shough announced his decommitment from the North Carolina Tar Heels and committed to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

He made the change official with the following tweet:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Shough is a 4-star prospect and the No. 198 overall player, No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 1 player at his position from the state of Arizona in the 2018 class.

Shough is a standout at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, and he had no shortage of big-time schools pursuing him.

In addition to Oregon and UNC, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and Michigan are among those who offered him scholarships, per 247Sports.

The possibility of a switch from North Carolina to Oregon came to light in recent days, as Shough surprisingly visited the Ducks.

Despite that, he said at the time his focus remained on UNC, according to Adam Gorney of Rivals.com: "It was convenient because I have family in Oregon and it is my bye week, so I just wanted to check it out low-key. Still 100 percent to UNC right now, though."

Shough had a change of heart, however, and now stands to join the perennially dangerous and explosive Oregon offense.

As seen in this highlight courtesy of Overtime on Twitter, he should add even more big-play ability to the Ducks attack:

The young quarterback is continuing to develop and make improvements this season after putting up impressive numbers in 2016.

Per MaxPreps, Shough threw for 2,079 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a junior.

He isn't necessarily the type of quarterback Oregon typically goes after since he is a pro-style guy rather than a dual-threat signal-caller.

The Ducks have made adjustments under new head coach Willie Taggart, though, and Shough promises to be an ideal fit for new-look Oregon in 2018 and beyond.