    Seth Curry Week-to-Week with Leg Injury

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2017

    Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry (30) runs up court during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    The Dallas Mavericks said Saturday that guard Seth Curry is week-to-week with a leg injury, according to Mavs play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein.

    Cooperstein added that Curry suffered a stress fracture in his left tibia.

    The 2016-17 season was a breakthrough campaign for the brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, as Seth played a significant role for the Mavs.

    After bouncing between four different teams in his first three NBA seasons, Curry signed with the Mavericks and went on to appear in 70 games, making 42 starts and averaging 12.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

    Curry also shot an impressive 48.1 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three-point range.

    The 27-year-old former Duke standout is once again in line to be a major contributor in 2017-18, although he is likely to see much of his action off the bench behind starting shooting guard Wesley Matthews.

    Curry played a lot of point guard last season, but Dallas is brimming with depth at the position after selecting Dennis Smith Jr. in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft (No. 9 overall) on June 22.

    Provided Curry's absence spills into the start of the 2017-18 regular season—the Mavs play their first game Oct. 18 against the Atlanta Hawks—the onus will be on Matthews to play big minutes.

    When it comes time to spell the veteran guard, Dallas will have to go small with the likes of Smith, Devin Harris, J.J. Barea and Yogi Ferrell.    

