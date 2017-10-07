Ronda Rousey: Latest News and Buzz on Possible WWE Debut Before Hell in a Cell

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey made an unforgettable WWE debut alongside The Rock in a highly entertaining segment opposite Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31. Since then, speculation of the UFC star transitioning to the WWE has only amplified.

Rousey was prominently featured in the front row in support of her friend Shayna Baszler during the Mae Young Classic Finale, where Baszler came up short in the finals against Kairi Sane.

Rousey hasn't fought since December of 2016, with no signs of competing again. Even UFC commentator Joe Rogan, through his podcast, threw in the towel on a potential comeback bout following consecutive decisive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

This is similar to the route that drove Brock Lesnar out of the Octagon and back into the squared circle in 2012 following back-to-back losses to Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem.

With her good friend signed and seemingly public negotiations with Triple H, the stage seems set for Ronda Rousey's dramatic debut with the worldwide leader.

Triple H Says Ronda Rousey is "Looking for Opportunity in WWE"

WWE NXT chief and heir-apparent to Vince McMahon Triple H recently spoke with Sky Sports (h/t Wrestling Inc) where he discussed Ronda Rousey's ongoing flirtations with the WWE. Triple H said:

"Ronda has made no secret her whole career that she has been a huge fan of WWE growing up.

"She has been on record saying WWE is probably some of the most fun that she has ever had in her entire career. I have been out there publicly saying that if she wants the opportunity I am happy to give it to her. She is looking for the opportunity so it seems like a perfect match-up. I am excited to have the conversation with her and see where it goes."

Triple H's comments are just the latest in a wave of recent speculation that was revived when they posed for a picture outside of Full Sail University as the Mae Young Classic kicked off.

Since taking the executive vice president role in WWE, Triple H has facilitated the return of the Ultimate Warrior and Bruno Sammartino, both of whom were at odds with the promotion for years.

Given Triple H's calculated people skills behind the scenes that mirror an in-ring career that earned him the name "The Cerebral Assassin," it shouldn't be too surprising if Triple H is able to close the deal on landing Rousey in the WWE.

Stephanie McMahon to Ronda Rousey: “The Offer Still Stands”

Stephanie McMahon recently appeared in a brief interview with TMZ, reminding Ronda Rousey that her good-faith offer to join the WWE still stands.



“Ronda, the offer still stands. We'd love to have you in WWE.”

McMahon’s public offer is just further confirmation of the WWE’s desire to bring in the megastar in what could lead to either a Survivor Series match against the WWE’s Four Horsewomen—which was teased during the Mae Young Classic—a WrestleMania match or all of the above

Charlotte wants to Main Event WrestleMania 34 Against Ronda Rousey

It's one thing to have the blessing of the WWE bosses, but Ronda Rousey's return could be the subject of glaring controversy without the blessing of the WWE locker room. To be a WWE Superstar means to pay dues to compete on the sacred grounds of the squared circle, and not everybody may be open to the idea of Rousey main eventing a major pay-per-view in her first or second match.

Fortunately for Rousey, she has a vocal supporter in top star Charlotte, who told Arash Markazi of ESPN.com she wants to main event WrestleMania against the former UFC Bantamweight champion.

"I hope that's the main event of WrestleMania," Charlotte said.

"That's my dream. I hope we can make it happen. She really opened the doors for a lot of women. Having that opportunity would be huge. I don't know what her goals are, but it's just cool that she wants to be a part of our world."

Rousey and Charlotte are both supreme athletes who could put on an outstanding match befitting of the elusive spotlight that is the WrestleMania main event. The road to that potential match could be subject to the same scrutiny that The Rock received during his 2012 comeback, where some felt he was not deserving of the main event over full-time stars, per F4WOnline (h/t Cagesideseats.com).

Either way, this is one of a dwindling handful of dream matches that will move the needle come WrestleMania season, especially after the mini-WrestleMania that was No Mercy.



