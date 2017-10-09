Albania vs. Italy: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Italy travel to Albania for the final game of UEFA Group G qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday safe in the knowledge they have secured second spot in the standings behind Spain.

The Italians will feature in the European play-offs for a World Cup finals berth, leaving the forthcoming match in Tirana potentially redundant.

Italy were poor in their previous encounter, failing to beat Macedonia in Turin as the teams drew 1-1.

Albania only have pride to play for, and they will be keen to finish their current campaign with victory.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Monday, Oct. 9

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST)/ 2:45 (ET)

TV: Sky Sports Red Button (UK), ESPN3 (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go, WatchESPN

Preview

Macedonia's shock draw in Turin will have left Italian pride bruised, but the Azzurri desire a positive result in Albania.

Italy have secured second place, with the eight best group runners-up entering the play-offs for a spot at the World Cup in Russia.

The Italians have 20 points under their belt from nine games, and their name will be in the hat when the play-off draw is made on Oct. 17 in Zurich.

Albania will offer Italy credible opposition as they mentally prepare for their two-legged opportunity to reach the global tournament.

Macedonia proved the Italians do not have the substance and fortitude of previous teams, but the current generation of players have a point to prove in the coming weeks.

The Albanians were expected to put together a strong claim for second in the group, but four defeats and a draw saw their aspirations evaporate. Italy have proved to be a distance behind Spain's quality, leaving their only chance of going through as play-off winners.

Albania have scored just 10 goals in the qualifiers—half of Italy's haul—but they will be prepared to face a potentially weakened side as the visitors rotate.

Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura remained calm ahead of the double header against Macedonia and Albania, and pointed out his team only have one primary focus because of the standings.

Per Ben Gladwell of ESPN.co.uk, Ventura explained his thinking:

"We have already qualified for the play-offs. Now we'll get ready to play them."

"These two games [against Macedonia and in Albania on Monday] are there to be won, as always, but I don't expect anything special in view of the play-offs because we knew that we might have to go through the play-offs, considering we were in a group with Spain."

"We're looking forward to them."

It will be no shock if Italy cannot find their verve on Monday, handing victory to the hosts as they think about future battles.