WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Matches: Best Booking Outcomes for Hell in a Cell Bouts

At SummerSlam, Randy Orton delivered an RKO that put Rusev down for a three count in nine seconds. The Bulgarian Brute would follow that humiliating defeat days later on SmackDown Live by attacking The Viper and scoring a victory in roughly the same amount of time.

Since then, the feud has been as shoddily booked as any on the card, and that is saying something.

Orton has dropped an RKO here and there, including to Aiden English, who has aligned himself with Rusev in recent weeks.

With no real heat for the program to speak of, and two ice-cold characters taking to the squared circle, does anyone even care who leaves victorious?

A win for Orton means nothing. He is a 12-time WWE champion and a future Hall of Famer. There is no upward movement to be made for the third-generation star.

A few months back, a win for Rusev over Orton would have meant the world. It would have bought him credibility and probably set him up for a sizable push. As it stands, though, a win would simply serve as a Band-Aid on a larger issue with Rusev: the disjointed and inconsistent booking of which he has been a victim.

The best outcome would be for Orton to catch Rusev with the RKO and put an end to the glimmer of hope fans may have of Rusev actually receiving a real push anytime soon.