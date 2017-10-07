Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2017: Tyrrell Hatton Takes Big Round 3 Lead

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton holds a five-shot lead after the third round of the 2017 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, shooting a round of seven-under 65 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old defending champion ended Day 3 on 18-under for the tournament as he cruised to a substantial advantage at Kingsbarns.

For the full leaderboard, visit the European Tour's official website.

Recap

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Hatton grabbed sole control at Kingsbarns after a sumptuous display gave him light and distance at the summit of the leaderboard.

A sunny day at the Scottish course created good playing conditions, allowing Hatton to attack the green using the breeze.

The Englishman posted seven birdies as he attempts to defend his title, and he maintained his grace and purpose throughout his round.

Hatton leads Gregory Bourdy by five shots after Saturday, and his current form could give him a significant tournament victory at the links competition.

The European Tour highlighted Hatton's sure putting:

Gregory Bourdy's round of six-under 66 gives him the best chance of catching Hatton, but the leader will need to collapse to open the door of opportunity.

Bourdy sunk seven birdies, but a bogey on No. 17 gave Hatton extra breathing room at the top.

Paul Dunne maintained a slim chance of success for the final round as he put together a late charge on Day 3. The Irishman was on 11-under for the competition with three holes to play as he approached the clubhouse.

Luke Donald and Nicolas Colsaerts finished the day on 10-under, with Joakim Lagergren, Bernd Ritthammer, Alexander Levy and Kiradech Aphibarnrat all on nine-under heading into the last day.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood was the joint-leader with Hatton after Friday, but the Merseyside talent lost his form at Kingsbarns, only managing four-over 76 to crash out of contention.

Hatton appears too good to be caught, but if the weather conspires against him on the final round, there is plenty of top-class talent waiting in his shadow.

The reigning champion was 23-under as he won the event last year, and the variety format of the tournament allows the player to reach his maximum across the weekend.

All statistics via the European Tour's official website.