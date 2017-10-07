Winners and Losers of Week 6 in College Football

0 of 15

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Iowa State stunned No. 3 Oklahoma, and Miami pulled off a thriller against rival Florida State. Week 6 brought the excitement back to the college football landscape.

In addition to the massive upset and the crazy finish between rivals, one matchup featuring two ranked teams and a bunch of conference clashes comprised the entertaining slate.

Plus, a handful of second-tier squads kept up their winning ways. Miami, Navy and North Carolina State aren't common championship picks, but another victory from each keeps the pressure on national contenders.

Sixteen undefeated teams entered the weekend, but not every one of them emerged unscathed.

Note: This piece will be updated as Saturday games go final.