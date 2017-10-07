    Nationals Assistant Hitting Coach Jacque Jones Suspended Amid Revenge Porn Suit

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 11: Assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones #24 of the Washington Nationals looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Washington Nationals/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Washington Nationals assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones was suspended Friday for what the MLB club called a "pending legal matter."

    A.J. Perez of USA Today obtained legal documents that show Jones and the Nationals organization were named in a revenge porn lawsuit that alleges the former outfielder distributed nude photos of an unnamed woman after their relationship ended.

    Rory Pendergast, a member of the woman's legal team, told USA Today the Nationals were served with the lawsuit ahead of Friday's playoff game against the Chicago Cubs.

    "(The) plaintiff is seeking justice for Coach Jones' intimidation and emotional abuse in connection with his distribution of private and intimate photos of plaintiff while on the job with the Washington Nationals," Pendergast said.

    The lawsuit, filed in San Diego Superior Court, alleged Jones continued to share the photos with mutual friends as a way of "punishing" the woman.

    Jones, who spent most of his decade in the major leagues with the Minnesota Twins, has not commented on the matter.

    Meanwhile, Nats manager Dusty Baker talked about the decision to suspend the coach following the team's 3-0 loss to the Cubs.

    "Yeah, that was kind of a downer," he told reporters. "He's a big part of the team. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, but it was a bit of a downer, and we hope that things subside and work themselves out."

    The Nationals and Cubs are set to play Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday at Nationals Park.

    USA Today noted the court case is scheduled to begin March 9, 2018.

    Related

      Washington Nationals logo
      Washington Nationals

      3 Storylines to Watch in Game 2

      District on Deck
      via District on Deck
      Washington Nationals logo
      Washington Nationals

      Gio Gonzalez Ready for Game 2 Start

      Federal Baseball
      via Federal Baseball
      Washington Nationals logo
      Washington Nationals

      Mistakes Doom Nats in Game 1 Loss

      District on Deck
      via District on Deck
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers Defeat D-Backs 9-5 in NLDS Game 1

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report