Nationals Assistant Hitting Coach Jacque Jones Suspended Amid Revenge Porn Suit

Washington Nationals assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones was suspended Friday for what the MLB club called a "pending legal matter."

A.J. Perez of USA Today obtained legal documents that show Jones and the Nationals organization were named in a revenge porn lawsuit that alleges the former outfielder distributed nude photos of an unnamed woman after their relationship ended.

Rory Pendergast, a member of the woman's legal team, told USA Today the Nationals were served with the lawsuit ahead of Friday's playoff game against the Chicago Cubs.

"(The) plaintiff is seeking justice for Coach Jones' intimidation and emotional abuse in connection with his distribution of private and intimate photos of plaintiff while on the job with the Washington Nationals," Pendergast said.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego Superior Court, alleged Jones continued to share the photos with mutual friends as a way of "punishing" the woman.

Jones, who spent most of his decade in the major leagues with the Minnesota Twins, has not commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, Nats manager Dusty Baker talked about the decision to suspend the coach following the team's 3-0 loss to the Cubs.

"Yeah, that was kind of a downer," he told reporters. "He's a big part of the team. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, but it was a bit of a downer, and we hope that things subside and work themselves out."

The Nationals and Cubs are set to play Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday at Nationals Park.

USA Today noted the court case is scheduled to begin March 9, 2018.