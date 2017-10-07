    UNLV Hockey AC Nick Robone Saved by Brother, Friends During Las Vegas Shooting

    58 white crosses for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting o the Las Vegas Strip just south of the Mandalay Bay hotel, October 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, 2017 Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in US history. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
    ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

    UNLV assistant hockey coach Nick Robone said his brother, who's a paramedic, and friends attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival saved his live after he suffered a gunshot to the chest during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last Sunday.

    "I was fortunate to survive a horrific tragedy; however, I believe it's important that everyone tells their story," Robone told ESPN.

    He added: "I know that many people are unsure of how they can help. I can also say there are many ways to contribute financially, emotionally or through strong compassionate empathy. Showing kindness to even one person affected can change their life."

    His brother, Anthony Robone, explained to Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated he helped his brother and then stayed behind to do the same for others, which Nick understood.

    "There was a lot that needed to be done," Anthony said. "And I knew my brother is a tough motherf--ker. He gave me a nod like, You go handle it."

    CNN reported 59 people were killed and around 500 more were injured when Stephen Paddock fired on the crowd at the country music show from his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

    The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings issued a joint statement Friday noting proceeds from their NBA preseason game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday would be donated to the victims, their families and first responders.

    Nick Robone told ESPN he underwent surgery to remove the bullet from his chest and should make a full recovery. It's unclear when he'll rejoin the UNLV club hockey team, which returns to action Saturday night with a home game against Utah.

