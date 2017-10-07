Joe Girardi Says He Didn't Want to Ruin Chad Green's Rhythm by Challenging HBP

David Dermer/Associated Press

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi said the decision not to challenge a controversial hit-by-pitch call against Cleveland Indians pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall was the result of wanting to keep relief pitcher Chad Green in rhythm.

Speaking after Friday's 9-8 loss to the Indians in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, Girardi explained his reasoning for not challenging the sixth-inning call.

"I think about the rhythm and never want to take a pitcher out of rhythm and have them stand over there to tell me he wasn't hit," Girardi said, via ESPN's Andrew Marchand.

Sports Illustrated captured an image from an Instagram post calling Girardi "a complete imbecile" that was liked by Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman:

Chisenhall was down in the count 0-2 against Green with two on, two outs and the Yankees leading 8-3 when home plate umpire Dan Iassogna ruled Green's fastball hit the outfielder on the hand.

Television replays appeared to show the ball hit the knob of Chisenhall's bat, which would have resulted in a foul ball and at least one more pitch in the at-bat.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand noted New York's replay coordinator told Girardi he couldn't get a conclusive look at the play, but "there was no reason not to roll the dice" and challenge the call anyway.

Girardi noted "there was nothing that told us that he was not hit by the pitch," and by the time the Yankees got a slow motion look at the play "it was too late" because teams only have 30 seconds after a play occurs to challenge the call.

Two pitches after Chisenhall was awarded the base, Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam off the right-field foul pole that narrowed the gap to 8-7.

After a Jay Bruce homer in the eighth inning tied the score, Yan Gomes won it for the Indians with an RBI single off Dellin Betances in the bottom of the 13th.

The win gives Cleveland a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-five series as the two teams head to New York for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.