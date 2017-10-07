    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2017

    CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers eludes Dee Ford #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs on a run play during the first half of a game at StubHub Center on September 24, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Even fantasy football experts have had a rough start to the 2017 season as owners now look ahead to Week 5. 

    New seasons always provide fresh wrinkles, though this year has seemed stranger than usual. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith sitting as a top-10 scorer through a quarter of the season while Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is well down the list makes for an odd outlook. 

    Still, experts provide an inside edge thanks to a broad outlook and access to trends and stats that go into weekly rankings. Below, we'll use the fantasy consensus rankings at FantasyPros, compiled from as many as 117 experts, to outline notable start 'em, sit 'em decisions for Week 5. 

              

    Players to Start/Sit Based on FantasyPros Expert Rankings

    Start
    PlayerPos. Rank
    Dak Prescott (vs. GB)QB4
    Deshaun Watson (vs. KC)QB7
    Eli Manning (vs. LAC)QB9
    Todd Gurley (vs. SEA)RB4
    Melvin Gordon (at NYG)RB8
    Jordan Howard (vs. MIN)RB11
    Stefon Diggs (at CHI)WR8
    Larry Fitzgerald (at PHI)WR11
    T.Y. Hilton (vs. SF)WR14
    Evan Engram (vs. LAC)TE7
    Sit
    PlayerPos. Rank
    Jared Goff (vs. SEA)QB22
    Joe Flacco (at OAK)QB26
    Blake Bortles (at PIT)QB27
    Derrick Henry (at MIA)RB32
    Thomas Rawls (at LAR)RB35
    Ty Montgomery (at DAL)RB36
    Marvin Jones (vs. CAR)WR41
    Kendall Wright (vs. MIN)WR51
    Nelson Agholor (vs. ARI)WR55
    Eric Ebron (vs. CAR)TE18
    FantasyPros.com

                   

    Deshaun Watson (vs. KC) 

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans rushes out of the pocket against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Houston won 57-14. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    FantasyPros Rank: QB7

    Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is another example of the odd course this season has traveled so far considering he sits right alongside Smith as one of fantasy's top scorers.  

    Watson has improved his output over the course of his last three games: 

    • Week 2: 17.7 points
    • Week 3: 22.14 points
    • Week 4: 34.72 points

    NFL.com's Gil Brandt provided some real-world perspective on Watson's journey so far: 

    Watson won't throw four touchdowns every time out like he did in Week 4, but he's a new wrinkle the NFL has yet to figure out. He might regress over the course of the season like Carson Wentz did last year as defenses had more film to work with, but experts agree he's a big name to start in Week 5.

    Funnily enough, Watson next gets Smith's Chiefs in a game that could turn into a shootout. This works in Watson's favor, as the visitors have allowed 20.6 or more points to opposing quarterbacks already, so Watson's ability on the ground and through the air should have him posting another big day. 

                     

    Melvin Gordon (at NYG)

    CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the StubHub Center on September 24, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
    Jeff Gross/Getty Images

    FantasyPros Rank: RB 8

    It's understandable if owners don't trust Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. 

    Well, don't trust the coaches, not Gordon. His usage has been all over the place, getting 18, nine, 17 and 10  rushing attempts over the first four games of the season, so it isn't a shock to see him tally no more than 13.9 points in a game, with 2.9 being the lowest. 

    Experts still like Gordon, though, which means taking a leap of faith on the coaching staff using him properly. It should because it isn't hard to see how miserable the New York Giants are against running backs this season.  

    The Giants can thank the schedule for skewed numbers against running backs this year, though bigger names like Ezekiel Elliott and LeGarrette Blount have had big days against the unit. Gordon should as well, as his Chargers shouldn't have any problems taking a lead against the winless team and then grinding out a win via what could be his biggest usage total of the season so far. 

                      

    Larry Fitzgerald (at PHI) 

    GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 01: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizo
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    FantasyPros Rank: WR11

    Owners might not think it much of a surprise to see Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald sitting right outside the top 10 this week due to name recognition. 

    Really, though, Fitzgerald hasn't lived up to expectations this year, scoring under 10 points in three of his four outings, the exception a 20.9-point outburst. 

    Fitzgerald has scored touchdowns in consecutive games, though like Gordon, it would be nice if the offense provided some consistency. He has double-digit targets in only two games so far. 

    CBS Sports' Heath Cummings was one of many to voice frustration lately: 

    The clouds should part and give way to a sunny day for Fitzgerald in Week 5 thanks to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

    Road contest or not, those Eagles allow the fourth-most points to opposing wideouts on average, with four different names hitting double digits already, including two coming up just shy of the 20-point mark. 

    In an otherwise-odd fantasy season overall so far, Fitzgerald should help return a sense of normalcy to the scene if he can capitalize on the golden matchup. 

                    

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

