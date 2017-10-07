Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Exploit and Avoid These Sunday Matchups

Bob Levey/Getty Images

It's Week 5 and full bye weeks come into play, which puts all New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins players on the bench. How will fantasy football owners survive without quarterbacks Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Kirk Cousins in action?

For starters, if you haven't already picked up Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Jared Goff for the long term, please do so. However, one young passer faces a more favorable situation for fantasy owners than the other in Week 5.

With uncertainties surrounding quarterback Derek Carr's back injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, you should look toward a new Oakland Raider to deliver double-digit point totals:

One wide receiver playing on Monday night could help edge your opponent. In fact, he's also the safe option in a game that lacks prominent fantasy football stars.

Here are the top five start 'em and sit 'em options for Week 5.

Start 'Em

1. QB, Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

2. RB, Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

3. WR, Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles

4. WR, Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

5. TE, Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants

Sit 'Em

1. QB, Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

2. RB, Ameer Abdullah, Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

3. RB, Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

4. WR, Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

5. TE, Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Start 'Em: QB, Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Bob Levey/Getty Images

A rookie quarterback against an undefeated team doesn't seem like an ideal matchup. However, it's the Kansas City Chiefs offense keeping their streak alive. It's the No. 2 scoring unit across the league. The defense ranks No. 26 in yards allowed.

The Chiefs know how to close games with a victory, but along the way, the defense will give up yardage.

Watson accounted for 342 of the team's 417 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 3. In the following contest, he accumulated 307 of the club's 445 yards against the Tennessee Titans. In what should become a close game, the Clemson product will challenge the Chiefs defense as a ball-carrier and passer.

For those who have Ryan and Brees on the bench due to bye weeks, start Watson with confidence against the 4-0 Chiefs. He led all passers with 34.72 points in standard-scoring Yahoo Leagues in Week 4.

Sit 'Em: QB, Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

While fantasy football owners should scramble to insert Watson into their lineups, take a long pause on Goff. An NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Rams meshes a high-powered aerial attack against a stingy pass defense.

Head coach Sean McVay came to Los Angeles and sprinkled his play-calling dust on Goff, which vastly improved his productivity. Nonetheless, the Seahawks only gave up more than 225 net passing yards to one opponent, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (311). However, the two-time NFL MVP only tossed one touchdown pass against head coach Pete Carroll's defense.

Goff has been impressive, but he's not on Rodgers' level. The Rams will likely focus on poking holes through the Seahawks' No. 27-ranked run defense that's allowed more than 150 yards in two out of four games this season.

For those who picked up Goff as a keeper, leave him on the bench unless you're faced with limited low-tier borderline starting options such as Josh McCown, Jacoby Brissett or Andy Dalton.

Start 'Em: WR, Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The Minnesota Vikings could see a boost in the offense with quarterback Sam Bradford back in action. He's feeling a lot better at practice, per Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer:

Bradford took part in consecutive practices this week. ESPN.com reporter Courtney Cronin shared footage of Friday's session:

In case you're nervous about a late scratch on Monday, it shouldn't matter with Case Keenum under center. He tossed two touchdown passes to wideout Stefon Diggs in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Furthermore, with running back Dalvin Cook on injured reserve, the Vikings will need a little more from their passing attack.

Diggs has scored two touchdowns or eclipsed 90 receiving yards in three out of four contests. In Week 3, he accomplished both with Keenum against the Buccaneers and led all wideouts with 29.30 points in standard-scoring Yahoo leagues.