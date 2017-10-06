Kenyon Martin Apologizes for Comments on Jeremy Lin's Dreadlocks

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin has apologized for his comments about Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin's dreadlocks.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Martin said the "wording" of his comments about Lin "probably was bad."

"It wasn't my intention to be anything racist or anything like that," he said.

The apology comes after Martin posted a video on YouTube making disparaging remarks about Lin's hair, via Bryan Lewis of the New York Post:

“Do I need to remind this damn boy that his last name is Lin? Like, come on man. Let’s stop this man, with these people,” Martin said. “Like, there’s no way possible he would’ve made it on one of our teams with that bulls--t going on on his head.

“Come on, man. Somebody really need to tell him, like, ‘All right bro, we get it; you want to be black.’ Like, we get it. But the last name is Lin, all right?”

In an essay on the Players Tribune, Lin explained his thought process behind growing his hair out and wearing dreadlocks was not meant to be "dismissive of another culture."

"This process started out about hair, but it’s turned into something more for me," Lin wrote. "I’m really grateful to my teammates and friends for being willing to help me talk through such a difficult subject, one that I’m still learning about and working my way through."

