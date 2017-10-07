Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura and Biggest WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Wild Cards

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live's upcoming exclusive event, WWE Hell in a Cell on Oct. 8, will feature a star-studded card from start to finish, and on paper, it promises to be one of the better WWE-produced pay-per-views of 2017.

Not only should most of the matches advertised for the event deliver in the ring, part of the pay-per-view's appeal is that few bouts feel predictable. It will be tough for fans to accurately predict who will reign supreme in each outing, though there's no doubt that some Superstars have a better chance of coming out on top than others.

Whether it's been due to how they've been booked on WWE TV as of late or how evident it is that officials have no plans to push them, there are those who are walking into Hell in a Cell at a distinct disadvantage. That isn't to say it's impossible for them to have their hand raised on Sunday night, but the company's track record with them isn't an encouraging sign for their immediate future on the blue brand.

In a sense, they should be considered the wild cards at Hell in a Cell 2017. Fans may not be betting on them to win at the event, but they could surprise us all by somehow clinching a victory against their opponent.

Although the following five competitors will have the odds stacked against them come Hell in a Cell 2017, they should not be underestimated. In fact, they could prove to be the biggest talking points of the night if they can break out and cement their status as stars.