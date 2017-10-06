CJ McCollum Signs Multi-Year Endorsement Contract with Li-Ning

CJ McCollum Signs Multi-Year Endorsement Contract with Li-NingOctober 6, 2017
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has become the latest NBA star to sign an endorsement deal with Chinese company Li-Ning.
Per Casey Holdahl of NBA.com, McCollum agreed to a multi-year endorsement contract with Li-Ning on Friday.
“I think this partnership with Li-Ning will be great,” McCollum said. “Obviously being a Chinese brand, it’ll give me that exposure in the east and expose me to different opportunities, different potential partnerships on the business side in Asia. It’s just something that I’m really looking forward to."
Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, McCollum will be wearing multiple pairs of Li-Ning sneakers during the 2017-18 NBA season:
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Blazers guard @CJMcCollum confirms he's signed a multi-year shoe deal with Chinese brand Li-Ning. Nike had "matching rights" and declined to match. CJ will wear the YuShuai 11 and other Li-Ning sneakers this season. 📸: @CHold https://t.co/rrNZlUEUbS2017-10-7 00:17:21
The deal has been expected after Holdahl captured an image of McCollum warming up in Li-Ning sneakers prior to Tuesday's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns:
Casey Holdahl @CHold
. @CJMcCollum warming up in Li-Ning. All indications are he's leaving Nike for the Chinese sportswear company. https://t.co/jiRF6y8yVh2017-10-4 00:05:04
Some notable NBA stars have already made the jump to the China-based apparel company, including Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade and McCollum's Portland teammate, Evan Turner.
Holdahl noted it's still being determined if McCollum will receive his own sneaker as part of the agreement.
McCollum's move to Li-Ning ends the four-year partnership between the Trail Blazers star and Nike that had been in place since his rookie season in 2013-14.