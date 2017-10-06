CJ McCollum Signs Multi-Year Endorsement Contract with Li-Ning

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has become the latest NBA star to sign an endorsement deal with Chinese company Li-Ning.

Per Casey Holdahl of NBA.com, McCollum agreed to a multi-year endorsement contract with Li-Ning on Friday.

“I think this partnership with Li-Ning will be great,” McCollum said. “Obviously being a Chinese brand, it’ll give me that exposure in the east and expose me to different opportunities, different potential partnerships on the business side in Asia. It’s just something that I’m really looking forward to."

Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, McCollum will be wearing multiple pairs of Li-Ning sneakers during the 2017-18 NBA season:

The deal has been expected after Holdahl captured an image of McCollum warming up in Li-Ning sneakers prior to Tuesday's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns:

Some notable NBA stars have already made the jump to the China-based apparel company, including Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade and McCollum's Portland teammate, Evan Turner.

Holdahl noted it's still being determined if McCollum will receive his own sneaker as part of the agreement.

McCollum's move to Li-Ning ends the four-year partnership between the Trail Blazers star and Nike that had been in place since his rookie season in 2013-14.