Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots game on Thursday Night Football out of the way to kick off Week 5 of the fantasy football season, we still have 13 games left to round out the week.

Here, we will explore positional rankings as well as potential flex and PPR league options to put your team over the hump.

Although they don't matter in terms of a PPR format, we will cover three other positions: quarterbacks, kickers and defenses.

With injuries to Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, this week's quarterback crop could be quite interesting.

Let's start with quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks

Week 5 QB Rankings Rank Player Opponent 1 Aaron Rodgers, GB @ DAL 2 Dak Prescott, DAL GB 3 Russell Wilson, SEA @ LAR 4 Carson Wentz, PHI ARI 5 Matthew Stafford, DET CAR 6 Deshaun Watson, HOU KC 7 Philip Rivers, LAC @ NYG 8 Alex Smith, KC @ HOU 9 Marcus Mariota, TEN* @ MIA 10 Carson Palmer, ARI @ PHI

There isn't much one would need to say to convince you that Aaron Rodgers is the QB1 this week. Although he's at the Dallas Cowboys, Rodgers has 10 touchdown passes on the year, which is tied with Tom Brady for the lead. Remember: Brady has already played his fifth game of the season, so Rodgers has the same amount as someone with one more game played than him.

As far as defense against opposing quarterbacks, the Cowboys allow just over 17 fantasy points and nearly 260 passing yards per game.

Additionally, the Cowboys will be without arguably their best defensive player, linebacker Sean Lee, for a little while, according to Mike Fisher of 1053 The Fan:

But who cares about those stats and injuries? It's Aaron freakin' Rodgers!

The No. 1 quarterback essentially each and every week.

Running Backs

Week 5 RB Rankings Rank Player Opponent 1 Le'Veon Bell, RB JAC 2 Todd Gurley, LAR SEA 3 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL GN 4 Kareem Hunt, KC @ HOU 5 Carlos Hyde, SF @ IND 6 LeSean McCoy, BUF @ CIN 7 Melvin Gordon, LAC @ NYG 8 Leonard Fournette, JAC @ PIT 9 Duke Johnson, CLE NYJ 10 Bilal Powell, NYJ @ CLE 11 Lamar Miller, KC KC 12 Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ DET 13 Jordan Howard, CHI MIN 14 Jay Ajayi, MIA TEN 15 DeMarco Murray, TEN @ MIA 16 Tarik Cohen, CHI MIN 17 Ameer Abdullah, DET CAR 18 Marshawn Lynch, OAK BAL 19 Frank Gore, IND SF 20 Joe Mixon, CIN BUF 21 Latavius Murray, MIN @ CHI 22 Ty Montgomery, GB @ DAL 23 Javorius Allen, BAL @ OAK 24 Theo Riddick, DET CAR 25 LeGarrette Blount, PHI ARI

Although Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is only averaging just over four yards per carry, he's been quite a prolific receiving back to complement his rushing attack.

Through four games this season, Gurley is averaging five receptions for just over 58 receiving yards and just under a touchdown per game.

In total, he has seven touchdowns and ranks inside the top seven in running back targets (New England Patriots running back James White is ahead of him, but he has already played in Week 5).

Hearing the team name "Seattle Seahawks" used to instill fear in fantasy owners who went up against them, but this year hasn't been the Seahawks defense we cower in fear of.

In fact, they surrender 114 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry to opposing running backs per game.

Gurley could end up as the RB1 this week in all formats.

RB Flex Advice

With the injury to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, it's time for the next man up.

Who might that be? Well, in terms of carries, it could be fellow running back Latavius Murray.

Although there's nothing terribly flashy in his game, the only other option the Vikings have is Jerick McKinnon. While he may do well catching the ball, he averaged just 3.46 yards per carry in games where he received double-digit carries in 2016.

For a flex spot, you either want something safe or a player with a little bit of risk with a potential huge payoff. Murray fits both of those bills: He should get carries, and yeah, he is risky. Heck, this whole backfield is risky.

In Week 5, Murray will go up against a Chicago Bears front-seven that is allowing under four yards per carry, so that adds to the risk factor.

The point here? Murray will get touches. What he does with those touches is unknown.

PPR Advice

If you own Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson in a PPR league, start him every single week, no questions asked.

Not only will the Browns likely lose a ton of games and be behind in most of them, but it's clear the Browns are committed to developing rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer via passing the ball a ton—he's averaging 35.5 attempts per game.

Touchdowns have been hard to come by for Johnson, but Kizer is going to continue to check down to him all season long.

Johnson is one of the more underrated running backs to own in PPR leagues. In standard leagues, he's almost useless, but he's one of the premier niche PPR running backs in the league.

Wide Receivers

Week 5 WR Rankings Rank Player Opponent 1 Antonio Brown, PIT JAC 2 Stefon Diggs, MIN @ CHI 3 Odell Beckham Jr., NYG LAC 4 Alshon Jeffery, PHI ARZ 5 Jordy Nelson, GB @ DAL 6 Keenan Allen, LAC @ NYG 7 A.J. Green, CIN BUF 8 Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ PHI 9 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU KC 10 Tyreek Hill, KC @ HOU 11 Dez Bryant, DAL GB 12 Golden Tate, DET CAR 13 T.Y. Hilton, IND SF 14 Doug Baldwin, SEA @ LAR 15 Jarvis Landry, MIA TEN 16 Davante Adams, GB @ DAL 17 Rishard Matthews, TEN @ MIA 18 Pierre Garçon, SF @ IND 19 Sammy Watkins, LAR SEA 20 Adam Thielen, MIN @ CHI 21 Michael Crabtree, OAK BAL 22 Tyrell Williams, LAC @ NYG 23 Kelvin Benjamin, CAR @ DET 24 Amari Cooper, OAK BAL 25 DeVante Parker, MIA TEN

Much like Rodgers when we talked about him covering quarterbacks, there's not a whole lot to say regarding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

While the Jacksonville Jaguars give up the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, look at the teams they've faced in 2017: The Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

The Texans' game came with a half from quarterback Tom Savage being horrendous; the Titans just ran the ball in that game; the Ravens were also terrible; and the Jets don't have a potent passing attack.

That's not to take away from the Jaguars' secondary, but the point is that they have yet to face anyone like Brown.

He'll continue his dominance in Week 5 against the Jags.

Flex Advice

Unfortunately, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree may need to get the flex treatment this week if the teams starts E.J. Manuel at quarterback.

There does seem to be some optimism, however, regarding the status of Derek Carr, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Should Carr suit up, this changes not only the perception of Crabtree, but the rankings as a whole.

Bottom line: Manuel isn't a good football player. Because of that, the production of Crabtree could decline. The Ravens have not looked great this season, but they still have a potent secondary with players like safety Eric Weddle and cornerback Jimmy Smith.

PPR Advice

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry has always been known for his ability in PPR leagues, and it will show through in Week 5.

Looking at wide receiver leaders is skewed due to the Dolphins playing only three games, but what's holding Landry back is the lack of touchdowns.

Although he's played in just three games, Landry is tied for fourth in the NFL in receptions among wide receivers.

He's getting passes thrown his way. Quarterback Jay Cutler hasn't been anything to get excited about, but as long as Landry keeps getting passes fed his way, that's all we care about.

And, oh, maybe a touchdown here and there would be nice, too.

Tight Ends

Week 5 TE Rankings Rank Player Opponent 1 Travis Kelce, KC @ HOU 2 Zach Ertz, PHI ARZ 3 Delanie Walker, TEN @ MIA 4 Charles Clay, BUF @ CIN 5 Jason Witten, DAL GB 6 Jimmy Graham, SEA @ LAR 7 Martellus Bennett, GB @ DAL 8 Evan Engram, NYG LAC 9 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ @ CLE 10 Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ CHI 11 Hunter Henry, LAC @ NYG 12 Jared Cook, OAK BAL 13 Zach Miller, CHI MIN 14 Eric Ebron, DET CAR 15 Julius Thomas, MIA TEN

It's not too often that a tight end is the No. 1 option for a passing attack, but it appears that Travis Kelce is just that for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Kareem Hunt are obviously part of the repertoire, but when quarterback Alex Smith passes the ball, it likes to go to Kelce, as evidenced by his TE3 tag.

The Texans may only give up seven fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, but there are few tight ends in the league who function like Kelce does.

This game between the Texans and Chiefs could turn into a bit of a battle. Thus, Kelce's services will be needed.

Flex Advice

He's offered up little in terms of production so far in 2017, but Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has his best opportunity of the season so far to re-write that narrative.

In Week 5, the Chargers will travel to New Jersey and take on the New York Giants.

Through four games, the Giants have given up five touchdowns and 309 yards to opposing tight ends, ranking first and third in the league, respectively.

The presence of veteran tight end Antonio Gates could impact things, but should the Chargers find themselves in the red zone, the Giants have shown they cannot defend tight ends well.

Expect quarterback Philip Rivers to toss a ball or two Henry's way down around the end zone.

Flex Advice

We thought it was coming in Week 4, but Week 5 is the week we finally see New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins break out.

Week 4 wasn't terrible—four receptions for 46 yards—but it's far from a "breakout."

On deck in Week 5 is the Cleveland Browns. They're just as bad as the Giants against tight ends, giving up the second-most fantasy points and touchdowns per game to opposing tight ends as well as the most receptions on the season.

The artist also known as ASJ will score double-digit fantasy points this week. Go get him if he's out on your waiver wires!

Kickers

Week 5 K Rankings Rank Player Opponent 1 Dan Bailey, DAL GB 2 Mason Crosby, GB @ DAL 3 Jake Elliott, PHI ARZ 4 Justin Tucker, BAL @ OAK 5 Matt Prater, DET CAR 6 Greg Zuerlein, LAR @ SEA 7 Chris Boswell, PIT JAC 8 Graham Gano, CAR @ DET 9 Giorgio Tavecchio, OAK BAL 10 Harrison Butker, KC @ HOU

Here are the kickers on bye this week: Brandon McManus (Denver Broncos), Dustin Hopkins (Washington Redskins), Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) and Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons).

Double-check your rosters and make sure your kicker is playing this week as the kickers above are common kickers overall to own.

Defense/Special Teams