    Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

    With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots game on Thursday Night Football out of the way to kick off Week 5 of the fantasy football season, we still have 13 games left to round out the week.

    Here, we will explore positional rankings as well as potential flex and PPR league options to put your team over the hump.

    Although they don't matter in terms of a PPR format, we will cover three other positions: quarterbacks, kickers and defenses.

    With injuries to Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, this week's quarterback crop could be quite interesting.

    Let's start with quarterbacks.

    Quarterbacks

    Week 5 QB Rankings
    RankPlayerOpponent
    1Aaron Rodgers, GB@ DAL
    2Dak Prescott, DALGB
    3Russell Wilson, SEA@ LAR
    4Carson Wentz, PHIARI
    5Matthew Stafford, DETCAR
    6Deshaun Watson, HOUKC
    7Philip Rivers, LAC@ NYG
    8Alex Smith, KC@ HOU
    9Marcus Mariota, TEN*@ MIA
    10Carson Palmer, ARI@ PHI

    There isn't much one would need to say to convince you that Aaron Rodgers is the QB1 this week. Although he's at the Dallas Cowboys, Rodgers has 10 touchdown passes on the year, which is tied with Tom Brady for the lead. Remember: Brady has already played his fifth game of the season, so Rodgers has the same amount as someone with one more game played than him.

    As far as defense against opposing quarterbacks, the Cowboys allow just over 17 fantasy points and nearly 260 passing yards per game.

    Additionally, the Cowboys will be without arguably their best defensive player, linebacker Sean Lee, for a little while, according to Mike Fisher of 1053 The Fan:

    But who cares about those stats and injuries? It's Aaron freakin' Rodgers!

    The No. 1 quarterback essentially each and every week.

    Running Backs

    Week 5 RB Rankings
    RankPlayerOpponent
    1Le'Veon Bell, RBJAC
    2Todd Gurley, LARSEA
    3Ezekiel Elliott, DALGN
    4Kareem Hunt, KC@ HOU
    5Carlos Hyde, SF@ IND
    6LeSean McCoy, BUF@ CIN
    7Melvin Gordon, LAC@ NYG
    8Leonard Fournette, JAC@ PIT
    9Duke Johnson, CLENYJ
    10Bilal Powell, NYJ@ CLE
    11Lamar Miller, KCKC
    12Christian McCaffrey, CAR@ DET
    13Jordan Howard, CHIMIN
    14Jay Ajayi, MIATEN
    15DeMarco Murray, TEN@ MIA
    16Tarik Cohen, CHIMIN
    17Ameer Abdullah, DETCAR
    18Marshawn Lynch, OAKBAL
    19Frank Gore, INDSF
    20Joe Mixon, CINBUF
    21Latavius Murray, MIN@ CHI
    22Ty Montgomery, GB@ DAL
    23Javorius Allen, BAL@ OAK
    24Theo Riddick, DETCAR
    25LeGarrette Blount, PHIARI

    Although Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is only averaging just over four yards per carry, he's been quite a prolific receiving back to complement his rushing attack.

    Through four games this season, Gurley is averaging five receptions for just over 58 receiving yards and just under a touchdown per game.

    In total, he has seven touchdowns and ranks inside the top seven in running back targets (New England Patriots running back James White is ahead of him, but he has already played in Week 5).

    Hearing the team name "Seattle Seahawks" used to instill fear in fantasy owners who went up against them, but this year hasn't been the Seahawks defense we cower in fear of.

    In fact, they surrender 114 rushing yards and 5.1 yards per carry to opposing running backs per game.

    Gurley could end up as the RB1 this week in all formats.

            

    RB Flex Advice

    With the injury to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, it's time for the next man up.

    Who might that be? Well, in terms of carries, it could be fellow running back Latavius Murray.

    Although there's nothing terribly flashy in his game, the only other option the Vikings have is Jerick McKinnon. While he may do well catching the ball, he averaged just 3.46 yards per carry in games where he received double-digit carries in 2016.

    For a flex spot, you either want something safe or a player with a little bit of risk with a potential huge payoff. Murray fits both of those bills: He should get carries, and yeah, he is risky. Heck, this whole backfield is risky.

    In Week 5, Murray will go up against a Chicago Bears front-seven that is allowing under four yards per carry, so that adds to the risk factor.

    The point here? Murray will get touches. What he does with those touches is unknown.

         

    PPR Advice

    If you own Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson in a PPR league, start him every single week, no questions asked.

    Not only will the Browns likely lose a ton of games and be behind in most of them, but it's clear the Browns are committed to developing rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer via passing the ball a ton—he's averaging 35.5 attempts per game.

    Touchdowns have been hard to come by for Johnson, but Kizer is going to continue to check down to him all season long.

    Johnson is one of the more underrated running backs to own in PPR leagues. In standard leagues, he's almost useless, but he's one of the premier niche PPR running backs in the league.

    Wide Receivers

    Week 5 WR Rankings
    RankPlayerOpponent
    1Antonio Brown, PITJAC
    2Stefon Diggs, MIN@ CHI
    3Odell Beckham Jr., NYGLAC
    4Alshon Jeffery, PHIARZ
    5Jordy Nelson, GB@ DAL
    6Keenan Allen, LAC@ NYG
    7A.J. Green, CINBUF
    8Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ@ PHI
    9DeAndre Hopkins, HOUKC
    10Tyreek Hill, KC@ HOU
    11Dez Bryant, DALGB
    12Golden Tate, DETCAR
    13T.Y. Hilton, INDSF
    14Doug Baldwin, SEA@ LAR
    15Jarvis Landry, MIATEN
    16Davante Adams, GB@ DAL
    17Rishard Matthews, TEN@ MIA
    18Pierre Garçon, SF@ IND
    19Sammy Watkins, LARSEA
    20Adam Thielen, MIN@ CHI
    21Michael Crabtree, OAKBAL
    22Tyrell Williams, LAC@ NYG
    23Kelvin Benjamin, CAR@ DET
    24Amari Cooper, OAKBAL
    25DeVante Parker, MIATEN

    Much like Rodgers when we talked about him covering quarterbacks, there's not a whole lot to say regarding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

    While the Jacksonville Jaguars give up the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, look at the teams they've faced in 2017: The Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

    The Texans' game came with a half from quarterback Tom Savage being horrendous; the Titans just ran the ball in that game; the Ravens were also terrible; and the Jets don't have a potent passing attack.

    That's not to take away from the Jaguars' secondary, but the point is that they have yet to face anyone like Brown.

    He'll continue his dominance in Week 5 against the Jags.

         

    Flex Advice

    Unfortunately, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree may need to get the flex treatment this week if the teams starts E.J. Manuel at quarterback.

    There does seem to be some optimism, however, regarding the status of Derek Carr, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

    Should Carr suit up, this changes not only the perception of Crabtree, but the rankings as a whole.

    Bottom line: Manuel isn't a good football player. Because of that, the production of Crabtree could decline. The Ravens have not looked great this season, but they still have a potent secondary with players like safety Eric Weddle and cornerback Jimmy Smith.

          

    PPR Advice

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry has always been known for his ability in PPR leagues, and it will show through in Week 5.

    Looking at wide receiver leaders is skewed due to the Dolphins playing only three games, but what's holding Landry back is the lack of touchdowns.

    Although he's played in just three games, Landry is tied for fourth in the NFL in receptions among wide receivers.

    He's getting passes thrown his way. Quarterback Jay Cutler hasn't been anything to get excited about, but as long as Landry keeps getting passes fed his way, that's all we care about.

    And, oh, maybe a touchdown here and there would be nice, too. 

    Tight Ends

    Week 5 TE Rankings
    RankPlayerOpponent
    1Travis Kelce, KC@ HOU
    2Zach Ertz, PHIARZ
    3Delanie Walker, TEN@ MIA
    4Charles Clay, BUF@ CIN
    5Jason Witten, DALGB
    6Jimmy Graham, SEA@ LAR
    7Martellus Bennett, GB@ DAL
    8Evan Engram, NYGLAC
    9Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ@ CLE
    10Kyle Rudolph, MIN@ CHI
    11Hunter Henry, LAC@ NYG
    12Jared Cook, OAKBAL
    13Zach Miller, CHIMIN
    14Eric Ebron, DETCAR
    15Julius Thomas, MIATEN

    It's not too often that a tight end is the No. 1 option for a passing attack, but it appears that Travis Kelce is just that for the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Kareem Hunt are obviously part of the repertoire, but when quarterback Alex Smith passes the ball, it likes to go to Kelce, as evidenced by his TE3 tag

    The Texans may only give up seven fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, but there are few tight ends in the league who function like Kelce does.

    This game between the Texans and Chiefs could turn into a bit of a battle. Thus, Kelce's services will be needed.

              

    Flex Advice

    He's offered up little in terms of production so far in 2017, but Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has his best opportunity of the season so far to re-write that narrative.

    In Week 5, the Chargers will travel to New Jersey and take on the New York Giants.

    Through four games, the Giants have given up five touchdowns and 309 yards to opposing tight ends, ranking first and third in the league, respectively.

    The presence of veteran tight end Antonio Gates could impact things, but should the Chargers find themselves in the red zone, the Giants have shown they cannot defend tight ends well.

    Expect quarterback Philip Rivers to toss a ball or two Henry's way down around the end zone.

          

    Flex Advice

    We thought it was coming in Week 4, but Week 5 is the week we finally see New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins break out.

    Week 4 wasn't terrible—four receptions for 46 yards—but it's far from a "breakout."

    On deck in Week 5 is the Cleveland Browns. They're just as bad as the Giants against tight ends, giving up the second-most fantasy points and touchdowns per game to opposing tight ends as well as the most receptions on the season.

    The artist also known as ASJ will score double-digit fantasy points this week. Go get him if he's out on your waiver wires!

    Kickers

    Week 5 K Rankings
    RankPlayerOpponent
    1Dan Bailey, DALGB
    2Mason Crosby, GB@ DAL
    3Jake Elliott, PHIARZ
    4Justin Tucker, BAL@ OAK
    5Matt Prater, DETCAR
    6Greg Zuerlein, LAR@ SEA
    7Chris Boswell, PITJAC
    8Graham Gano, CAR@ DET
    9Giorgio Tavecchio, OAKBAL
    10Harrison Butker, KC@ HOU
     

    Here are the kickers on bye this week: Brandon McManus (Denver Broncos), Dustin Hopkins (Washington Redskins), Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) and Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons).

    Double-check your rosters and make sure your kicker is playing this week as the kickers above are common kickers overall to own.

          

    Defense/Special Teams

    Week 5 D/ST Rankings
    RankTeamOpponent
    1Minnesota Vikings@ CHI
    2Pittsburgh SteelersJAC
    3Philadelphia EaglesARZ
    4Buffalo Bills@ CIN
    5Baltimore Ravens@ OAK
    6New York Jets@ CLE
    7Oakland RaidersBAL
    8Kansas City Chiefs@ HOU
    9Detroit LionsCAR
    10Cincinnati BengalsBUF

     

    Statistics courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference and ESPN.com.

