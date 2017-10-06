Yan Gomes' Walk-off Single in Extras Gives Indians Game 2 ALDS Win over Yankees

David Dermer/Associated Press

Yan Gomes delivered a walk-off single in the 13th inning to score Austin Jackson as the Cleveland Indians overcame an 8-3 deficit to defeat the New York Yankees 9-8 and take a 2-0 lead in their American League Division Series.

Jackson led off the 13th with a walk and then stole second base before Gomes pulled a Dellin Betances slider down the third-base line for the game-winner:

A Francisco Lindor grand slam in the sixth inning and a Jay Bruce solo homer in the eighth erased a five-run Yankees advantage and knotted the game at eight before it headed into extras.

Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks and Greg Bird hit home runs for the Yankees.

The Yankees opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run Sanchez blast:

The Indians responded in the bottom half with a two-run Carlos Santana single.

However, they lost veteran slugger Edwin Encarnacion on the ensuing play when he twisted his right ankle trying to slide back into second base following Bruce's line-drive out.

Encarnacion was doubled off to end the inning, but much more importantly, he suffered a sprain, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com:

Buster Olney of ESPN provided more insight behind the scenes:

Michael Brantley replaced Encarnacion as the Indians' designated hitter.

Cleveland plated one more run off Yankees starter CC Sabathia in the second inning, but the Yankees responded by scoring four in the third.

First, Starlin Castro singled to score Sanchez to tie the game. Following Bird's single, Aaron Hicks then hit a homer to right field:

Hicks' three-run shot simultaneously gave the Yankees a 6-3 lead and chased Tribe ace and American League Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber from the game.

The 2014 Cy Young winner led all of Major League Baseball in wins, pitcher WAR, ERA, WHIP, complete games and shutouts, per Baseball Reference, but he allowed six earned runs and seven hits in 2.2 innings on this day.

To put how surprising Kluber's outing was in context, Olney provided this statistic:

Ryan McCrystal of ESPN and Bleacher Report noted that Kluber's command was a culprit for his short stint:

The Yankees continued their hot offensive start in the fifth inning as Bird hit a two-run blast off Mike Clevinger to give his team an 8-3 lead:

In the sixth, Yankees reliever Chad Green replaced Sabathia with one out and a runner on first base. After a fly out and double, Lonnie Chisenhall fouled off six straight pitches against Green before being awarded first base after a hit-by-pitch.

However, upon further review, the ball may have ricocheted off the knob of Chisenhall's bat and into Sanchez's glove for an inning-ending strikeout. Sanchez protested, and the Yankees had the opportunity to challenge the call, but they chose not to do so.

Two pitches later, Lindor went yard:

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com thinks Yankees manager Joe Girardi should have challenged the play:

Two innings later, Bruce hit the game's fifth home run, this time off reliever David Robertson, opposite field to tie the game at eight:

After two scoreless innings, Todd Frazier reached second base to lead off the top half of the 11th for the Yankees after third baseman Erik Gonzalez threw his ground ball into the camera well.

Utility infielder Ronald Torreyes pinch-ran for Frazier, but he was immediately picked off by Gomes. Mike Petriello of MLB.com noted how impressive Gomes' throw to second was via this stat:

Two innings later, Gomes officially became Cleveland's hero with his game-winning hit.

The two teams will now head to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland can clinch the best-of-five series with a victory.

Carlos Carrasco, who won 18 games this season to tie for the major league lead, will start for the Tribe. Fresh off striking out 15 Toronto Blue Jays last Saturday, Masahiro Tanaka will take the hill for the Yankees.

An Indians win will clinch the best-of-five ALDS.