Ariel Prieto, Diamondbacks Fined for Wearing Apple Watch vs. Rockies

Major League Baseball has issued a fine to the Arizona Diamondbacks and coach Ariel Prieto after he wore an Apple Watch during Wednesday's 11-8 win over the Colorado Rockies in the National League Wild Card Game at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The league issued a statement Friday saying it found no evidence Prieto used the watch to gain a competitive advantage but wearing it was a violation of on-field rules, via NBC Sports' Craig Calcaterra:

"MLB found no evidence that Mr. Prieto used the Apple Watch or cellphone for any purpose in the dugout, nor any baseball-related communication on either device, during Wednesday's game. Despite these findings, Mr. Prieto violated MLB's on-field regulation by having this device in the dugout. As a result, Mr. Prieto and the D-backs have each been fined an undisclosed amount. The amount of the fines will in turn be donated by the Office of the Commissioner to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico."

On Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported MLB was beginning an investigation into a photo of Prieto wearing what appeared to be an electronic watch during the Wild Card Game.

The Diamondbacks issued a statement following the report, via MLB.com's Steve Gilbert:

"Ariel Prieto has assured us that this was a simple oversight and honest mistake. The watch he wore last night was absolutely not used in any way related to our game, and we will make certain prior to the NLDS that it will not be an issue again. Ariel takes full responsibility and feels terrible that this has been a distraction of any kind."

In September, the league fined the Boston Red Sox after it determined they used an Apple Watch to try to steal signs during a series against the New York Yankees.

The D-backs hired Prieto as a coach and translator in 2015. The 47-year-old pitched six seasons in MLB with the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Devil Rays from 1995-2001.