    NASCAR at Charlotte 2017: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 06: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, climbs into his car during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 6, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)
    Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

    Twelve drivers remain as the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina for Sunday's Bank of America 500. 

    Though the playoffs still have one dominant fixture setting the tone thanks to the tear put on by Martin Truex Jr., this quarterfinal round feels different thanks to the shuffling of the order. With Kansas now the finale of the round and Talladega sitting in the middle, drivers have to rethink tried-and-true strategies from prior years. 

    Like the unpredictable season itself thanks to a bevy of innovative changes, this small wrinkle should have a huge impact right out of the gates in Charlotte. 

    Below, let's take a look at everything to know about the event. 

              

    Viewing Details

    Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway

    When: Sunday, 2 p.m. ET

    Watch: NBC

    Live Stream: NBC Sports

    Tickets: StubHub

            

    Bank of America 500

    1. Denny Hamlin (11)

    2. Matt Kenseth (20)

    3. Kevin Harvick (4)

    4. Kyle Busch (18)

    5. Clint Bowyer (14)

    6. Brad Keselowski (2)

    7. Chase Elliott (24)

    8. Kurt Busch (41)

    9. Kasey Kahne (5)

    10. Kyle Larson (42)

    Full order at NASCAR.com.

              

    2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Standings

    1. Martin Truex Jr.3059
    2. Kyle Busch3041
    3. Kyle Larson3034
    4. Brad Keselowski3020
    5. Jimmie Johnson3017
    6. Kevin Harvick3015
    7. Denny Hamlin3013
    8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.3010
    9. Ryan Blaney3008
    10. Chase Elliott3006
    11. Matt Kenseth3005
    12. Jamie McMurray3003
    13. Ryan Newman2067
    14. Austin Dillon2065
    15. Kasey Kahne2046
    16. Kurt Busch2044
    ESPN.com.

                

    Drivers to Watch

    Jimmie Johnson

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 06: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Chevrolet, qualifies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 6, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    It feels like Jimmie Johnson could flip a switch and go on a run at any moment. 

    Then again, fans might have expected that from Johnson over each of the past several weeks. He hasn't matched such thoughts, though he has looked slightly better with three top-10 finishes over his past four outings. 

    Not too shabby for a guy who hadn't finished better than 10th dating back to mid-June, which also happens to be the last time he took down a checkered flag. He hasn't qualified better than 10th since mid-July, either, so one can understand if his diehard fans are starting to get a little nervous. 

    Still, this is Johnson, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet. He's not a guy who sounds too worried about the outlook. 

    "It's far from over—especially where I'm sitting," Johnson said, according to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass. "We've got a lot of work to do."

    Johnson certainly sits in a strong situation offering him a big turnaround considering he has 13 career wins across the upcoming three tracks. Seeing him flip the switch now over the course of the round wouldn't be the most shocking feat to go down. 

                    

    Martin Truex Jr.

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 06: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 6, 2017 in Charlotte, N
    Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

    Truex isn't technically untouchable, but a lead of more than 50 points on ninth place makes it feel like so.  

    That's almost a full event's worth of a lead, and Truex hasn't exactly shown signs of slowing, not with finishes of first, fifth and fourth over his last three outings. 

    This gives Truex some leeway to look ahead to future events besides this Sunday, which coincides with the thought process mentioned in the intro about how the round's restructure changes everything, as captured by Catch Fence's Chris Knight: 

    Long story short, it will be interesting to see how Truex tackles Charlotte to open the round knowing he has some cushion, though a wreck would open a door wide for the rest of the field. 

    A typical aggressive Truex would push the rest of the contenders, so keep an eye on him as he sets the tone early with his mind on the long-term outlook. 

             

    Kyle Busch

    CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 06: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 6, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Phot
    Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

    Kyle Busch isn't satisfied. 

    Most drivers would be after winning back-to-back races in the playoffs, leading 187 laps at New Hampshire before a win and another 30 at Dover before hitting Victory Lane again. 

    The man 18 points behind Truex wants three in a row. 

    "We've got to win Charlotte," Busch said, according to the Los Angeles Times' George Diaz. "Apparently, I haven't won there before, so I need to go get that win and check that one off the list, and that will put us into the next round and we'll go from there."

    While true Busch has never won at Charlotte, he is the only driver left in the playoffs with top-five finishes at all three tracks in this stage on the season. 

    If Busch can take the momentum of his past two performances and toss it into a track he's generally performed well at, he might finally get over the proverbial hump. Doing so would also grant him the luxury of looking ahead at future events. 

    As usual, expect more drama between Truex and Busch throughout Sunday. 

               

    Stats and info courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.  

    Related

      Featured logo
      Featured

      Week 6 College Football Predictions

      Bleacher Report College Football Staff
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Twitter Hates Josh Allen, But NFL Doesn't

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      CFB's Biggest Surprises So Far

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Does Infamous Punt Fail Haunt Him?

      David Gardner
      via Bleacher Report