Triple H Says 'I'll Dance One More Time with The Great One,' The Rock

WWE Superstar Triple H expressed a willingness to have another match against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during an interview on Friday.

While doing press for WWE's upcoming India Tour on Facebook Live at the Mumbai Facebook office (h/t Sportskeeda's Rohit Nath), The Game said the following about a potential future encounter with The Rock:

"About two years ago, he and I did a backstage promo with each other where we talked about WrestleMania, and the competitive nature of it and it lit up the internet about the possibility of it. It's something we've discussed. It's just making schedules work, he's pretty busy I am too. But hey, right place, right time? I'll dance one more time with The Great One, Rock."

The promo Triple H was referring to occurred on SmackDown in October 2014 and featured the two future Hall of Famers talking about what would happen if they locked horns at WrestleMania:

Five months after that promo occurred, the Cerebral Assassin and the Great One did have an altercation at WrestleMania 31 with The Rock and Ronda Rousey beating down Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Triple H mentioned wrestling in front of 100,000 people in the promo, which was roughly the announced attendance for WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The King of Kings main-evented that show against Roman Reigns, while The Rock beat Erick Rowan in an impromptu match that lasted just six seconds.

The Rock didn't appear at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, and his last match of significance occurred at WrestleMania 29 more than four years ago.

Due to The Rock's status as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, finding time to compete in a WWE ring has proven difficult in recent years.

Triple H still takes part in WrestleMania on a yearly basis, but he doesn't wrestle much beyond that due to his backstage duties with WWE.

The Rock and Triple H have had many battles over the years dating back to their time together in the Attitude Era, but a bout between two of the biggest stars in wrestling history on sports entertainment's biggest stage would still move the needle for WWE.

