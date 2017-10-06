    Michigan State AD Releases Statement on Threats Regarding Sporting Events

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 05: A Michigan State Spartans helmet is seen during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis released a statement Friday regarding general threats made against sporting events at the school.

    "The safety and well-being of everyone who attends Michigan State athletic events, including fans, student-athletes, coaches and workers, always has been and always will be our first priority," Hollis wrote, according to the Lansing State Journal's Matt Mencarini. "While these threats are general in nature, it's important to be cautious in every situation.

    "As the police said, we urge everyone to remain aware of their surroundings at all times, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately. I have great confidence in the MSU Police Department and we will continue to work closely with them and other law enforcement agencies in their investigations."

    On Friday, Michigan State University Police released a statement saying that both it and the East Lansing Police Department "received letters making general threats against MSU athletic events." Those letters, they wrote, "do not provide specific information in regards to the event or manner of the threat."

    The Spartans will be on the road Saturday when they travel to Ann Arbor for an intrastate showdown with the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines at the Big House.

    While there haven't been any reported threats against Michigan's campus, East Lansing Lt. Chad Connelly said he has been in contact with law enforcement in Ann Arbor.

    "We have reached out to our friends in the Ann Arbor area and the University of Michigan to make them aware of this as well," Connelly said, per MLive.com's Matt Wenzel. "They were given the press release just so they're aware of what's going on. We're going to remain vigilant regardless of if a game is here or a game is not, for the safety of the public."

    The Spartans will also be on the road next week for a Big Ten showdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

