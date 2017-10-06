    Lakers vs. Kings Proceeds to Be Donated to Those Affected by Las Vegas Shooting

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox, left, guards Los Angeles Lakers' Gabe York during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Proceeds from Sunday's NBA preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be donated to victims of the mass shooting at the city's Route 91 Harvest music festival, their families and first responders.

    Arash Markazi of ESPN provided the full press release with details of the joint donation:

    Euan McKirdy and Jason Hanna of CNN reported 58 people were killed and nearly 500 others were injured when Stephen Paddock fired into the crowd at the country music show from his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night.

    On Thursday, Chris Kudialis of the Las Vegas Sun noted over $14 million in donations had already been made in support of those impacted by the tragedy. Clark County Commission chairman Steve Sisolak said the money would be turned over to the National Center for Victims of Crime for distribution.

    "All I do is raise money and then I'm out of it," Sisolak said. "But we want them to know this was made for major things, not replacement of backpacks or stuff that people dropped."

    The Lakers and Kings are scheduled for a 6 p.m. PT tipoff Sunday.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kings PF Giles (Knee) Out Through January

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers' Defensive Effort Irks Luke Walton

      Lake Show Life
      via Lake Show Life
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Hates on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Film Crew 🎥

      Ryan Glasspiegel
      via The Big Lead
      NBA logo
      NBA

      PG: Thunder Have Looked ‘Really Good’ in Camp So Far

      Ryan Nagelhout
      via UPROXX