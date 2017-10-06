Antonio Brown Apologizes for Outburst on Steelers Sideline vs. Ravens

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized Friday for his sideline outburst in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens where he threw a Gatorade bucket.

Brown told reporters he doesn't want to take away from the team's accomplishments with his actions: "You've got to do a better job of controlling emotions. I don't want to wake up and turn on the TV and you guys are talking about me throwing a tantrum. We should be talking about Ben [Roethlisberger] and a lot of guys who had a great game, the Steelers winning a big game."

