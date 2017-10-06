    Italy Draw with Macedonia in 2018 World Cup Qualifier Stunner

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    TURIN, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Marco Parolo of Italy (L) competes for the ball with Goran Pandev of FYR Macedonia during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Italy and FYR Macedonia at Stadio Olimpico on October 6, 2017 in Turin, Italy . (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
    Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

    Italy drew 1-1 with Macedonia in UEFA Group G qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Friday.

    Giorgio Chiellini gave the Italians the lead shortly before half-time, as the hosts struggled through an abject opening period.

    Aleksandar Trajkovski shocked the home team with 13 minutes left on the clock, grabbing a surprise equaliser as Italy relaxed too soon.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Spain Beat Albania to Reach World Cup

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Coutinho, Firmino Face Race for Man Utd Clash

      George Bellshaw
      via Metro
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd Plan Shock Emre Can Swoop

      Rob Blanchette
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      The 'New Beckham'? Man Utd Eyeing Neville's Son

      Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline
      via Mail Online