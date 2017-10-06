Italy Draw with Macedonia in 2018 World Cup Qualifier Stunner

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Italy drew 1-1 with Macedonia in UEFA Group G qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Friday.

Giorgio Chiellini gave the Italians the lead shortly before half-time, as the hosts struggled through an abject opening period.

Aleksandar Trajkovski shocked the home team with 13 minutes left on the clock, grabbing a surprise equaliser as Italy relaxed too soon.

