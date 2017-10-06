Tom Brady Posting Historic Passing Numbers Through 5 Weeks

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady completed 30 of 40 passes for 303 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Thursday's 19-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He joined Payton Manning as just the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for 1,700-plus yards with fewer than two interceptions through the first five games of a season, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

With Thursday's win, Brady also tied Manning and Brett Favre for most regular-season victories in NFL history (186)—a mark Brady will certainly own himself sooner rather than later.

Maybe most surprising about Brady's impressive five-game start this season is that he underwhelmed during the team's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 16 of 36 throws for 267 yards and no TDs. In the four games that followed, he's been stellar, connecting on 73.6 percent of his attempts for 1,435 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one pick.

With Julian Edelman sidelined for the year with a torn ACL, Brady has had to work the ball to his other receivers. Chris Hogan has been the main beneficiary, leading the team in targets (37) and receiving touchdowns (five).

The Patriots go on the road in Week 6 against the New York Jets, who are heading into Sunday's Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns with a 2-2 record. The Jets have had their ups and downs defending the pass through four weeks, ranking seventh in passing yards allowed (779) but 22nd in passing scores surrendered (seven).