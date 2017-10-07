Larry Fitzgerald Eyeing Exclusive Club with Reception vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hauled in four passes for 32 yards and a game-winning, 19-yard touchdown catch in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.

Fitzgerald remains one of the team's most consistent options in the passing game, leading the Cardinals in receptions (26) and receiving yards (276), and he is tied with J.J. Nelson for the most receiving touchdowns (two).

The 34-year-old wideout has also caught a pass in 199 straight games. If he snags another pass in Week 5, he will become just the second player in NFL history to record a reception in 200 straight games, per NFL Communications.

Only greats Jerry Rice (274 games) and Tony Gonzalez (211) reside in the elusive club. Fitzgerald has played a total of 206 games over the course of his career, meaning his streak of 199 contests began in his rookie NFL campaign in 2004.

After three consecutive seasons with less than 1,000 receiving yards from 2012-2014, Fitzgerald's career was revitalized by a move to the slot role. He has posted some impressive numbers over the last couple seasons as a result, including the two highest reception totals of his career.

Fitzgerald and the Cardinals square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-1) on Sunday, attempting to go over the .500 mark after a 2-2 start to the season.