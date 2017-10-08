Germany vs. Azerbaijan: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Germany will try to end the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification process with a perfect record on Sunday, as the defending champions play host to Azerbaijan in Kaiserslautern.

Azerbaijan sit ahead of only San Marino in the standings―courtesy of a worse goal differential than Norway―and conceded four at home against Die Mannschaft. In all likelihood, Sunday's celebration in front of the home fans will feature plenty of goals for the Germans.

Date: Sunday, October 8

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fritz-Walter-Stadion, Kaiserslautern

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

Preview

Germany cruised to another win in their last outing, a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland that secured their spot in the World Cup. Manager Joachim Low once again tinkered with his side―Marvin Plattenhardt started―and is expected to do so even more on Sunday.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Azerbaijan is not a team to be feared, having never qualified for a World Cup or European Championship. The vast majority of their players ply their trade in the national league, as opposed to Europe's top clubs, which field the German stars.

Per the team's official Twitter account, Low seems determined to hold on to the perfect record:

The tactician can afford to do some experimenting with his side against Azerbaijan and will most likely do so, starting his preparations for the World Cup early. Young stars Emre Can and Leroy Sane both came off the bench in Belfast but could start in Kaiserslautern.

Other players who could earn some minutes include Julian Brandt and Niklas Sule, two rising stars who are expected to lead Die Mannschaft into the future. In goal, Bernd Leno or Kevin Trapp could replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who didn't have much to do against Northern Ireland.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Germany have already bagged an incredible 38 goals in qualifying―although one has to mention plenty of those came in two matches against San Marino, one of the lowest-ranked teams in the world by FIFA.

Die Mannschaft will try to add to that tally and should not be afraid to attack Azerbaijan relentlessly―the visitors have only scored nine goals themselves so far and don't present much of a threat going forward.

Prediction: Germany's young stars give the fans what they want. The hosts win 5-0.