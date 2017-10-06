Carlos Correa, George Springer Lead Astros to ALDS Game 2 Win over Red Sox

Associated Press

Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer and two-run double and George Springer smacked an opposite-field solo shot as the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 8-2 on Friday afternoon at Minute Maid Park to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series.

Dallas Keuchel twirled 5.2 innings of one-run ball to earn the win for the Astros, while Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz, who lasted just two-plus innings, took the loss.

Correa, Springer and Jose Altuve combined to go 6 for 11 with two home runs, six runs and six RBI. Their collective on-base percentage was .666 (10 for 15).

Keuchel, who wiggled out of first- and second-inning jams, retired 13 straight batters during one stretch and struck out seven in the win.

His ability to induce soft contact, Keuchel's calling card, stymied the Red Sox all game. Red Sox Stats noted how proficient Keuchel was in this endeavor:

In the bottom of the first, Altuve singled with two out. Correa worked the count to two balls and two strikes, fouled off four straight pitches and then lined a high 91-mph fastball into the left-field stands to give Houston a 2-0 lead:

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com provided the homer details:

Boston put runners on second and third with two out in the first inning but could not capitalize. In the following frame, the Red Sox had runners on second and first with one out, but Keuchel struck out Xander Bogaerts and Dustin Pedroia to escape after allowing just one run.

One inning later, Springer hit a 78-mph curveball on the outside part of the plate that floated just over the reach of outfielder Mookie Betts and into the stands:

Almost as impressive as Springer's home run was the one-handed catch made by a fan in the first row:

Bregman then lined a double, and Altuve hit a first-pitch single to drive him home.

Altuve, the front-runner for the American League MVP, continued his torrid stretch by reaching base four times. The 5'6" second baseman, who hit three home runs in Game 1, has now made it safely in seven of nine ALDS plate appearances.

Peter Gammons posted this remarkable statistic regarding Altuve:

The Astros put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to four more runs: one via a throwing error on outfielder Mookie Betts, two on Correa's double and one through an Evan Gattis RBI single.

Correa's double set a new team record, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Boston's runs came on two Jackie Bradley Jr. RBI singles, one in the second inning and the other in the ninth.



Game 3 will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston. Doug Fister is slated to pitch for the Sox, while no starter has been announced for the Astros at this time.

Houston can clinch a berth in the American League Championship Series with a win.