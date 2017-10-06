Nik Lentz Withdraws from UFC 216 Fight vs. Will Brooks with Medical Issue

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC announced Friday that Nik Lentz has withdrawn from his scheduled lightweight bout with Will Brooks at UFC 216 on Saturday due to "medical issues."

Combat Press reported that Lentz's withdrawal had to do with complications brought on by attempting to cut weight.

There will be no replacement fight added to the card in the wake of the cancellation, but according to Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting, Matt Schnell vs. Marco Beltran will move up from the UFC Fight Pass card to the FX card.

The 33-year-old Lentz is a highly experienced fighter who boasts a career professional record of 27-8-2.

He is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 208, and he is just 3-3 over his past six outings.

The 30-year-old Brooks is an impressive 19-3, but he has struggled since moving from Bellator to UFC.

Brooks lost each of his past two fights, to Alex Oliveira and Charles Oliveira, and is just 1-2 under the UFC umbrella.

Saturday's card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will feature a total of 12 fights and be headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee.