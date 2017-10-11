MLB Playoffs 2017: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Final ALDS Game

Phil Long/Associated Press

After each divisional series began with two-game leads, the New York Yankees have emerged as a possible upset contender as they forced Game 5 thanks to excellent pitching.

The Bronx Bombers have responded in a big way since blowing a five-run lead in Game 2, which puts the pressure back on the Cleveland Indians to prove themselves as the American League favorite. The winner of Wednesday's ALDS matchup will move on to battle the Houston Astros, who used a late comeback Monday to finish off the Boston Red Sox.

It will not be an easy task for the Yankees, who once again have to overcome likely Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. Yet, the pitching prowess of New York gives as good of a chance as ever to complete the impressive turnaround. Take a look at what Vegas thinks of that chance, according to OddsShark.com.

Yankees at Indians Viewing Guide

When: Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Television: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Odds: Yankees 147/100, Indians 27/50

Game 5 Preview

No pitcher instilled more fear in AL opponents this season than Kluber, who posted a stout 18-4 record with a 2.25 ERA this season. Even more impressive was the 0.84 ERA Kluber finished with in six September starts leading into the postseason.

Naturally, the shellacking the righty endured in Game 2 came as a giant shock. Kluber was tattooed for seven hits, six runs and home runs to Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez in just 2.2 innings.

As baseball writer Jayson Stark noted, Kluber has not been hit that hard in quite some time:

Kluber hopes a second go-around against the Yankees, a team he allowed just three runs in 17 innings to in two 2017 regular season starts, will translate into redemption on Wednesday, per Alec Brzezinski of Sporting News:

"I think we do that constantly throughout the year. That's part of being a starting pitcher. The way we approach it is you get to pitch once every five games, but those other four games, you're learning, you're trying to pick up on tendencies, things like that



"We talk a lot amongst the starters about other teams and their lineups and maybe the way we want to attack them, what they're trying to do, things like that. So I think it's no different now. That's kind of the way we always go about it."

For a pitcher as talented as Kluber, expecting improvement in his next start should be a given, which is bad news for the Yankees. It will be up to CC Sabathia to help save New York's season.

The 37-year-old lefty already got the best of Kluber in Game 2, allowing three hits and two earned runs in 5.1 innings. Sabathia only had three starts this season of at least seven innings, but he does not need to go the distance for the Yankees to be successful in Game 5.

New York has arguably the best bullpen in baseball, as it can trot out a number of flame-throwing arms. Take Game 4 for example, as the Yankees' power pitching was on display without Aroldis Chapman or Chad Green taking the hill, per MLB.com's Daren Willman:

The Yankees bullpen should be plenty rested after Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka combined for 14.1 innings in the last two games. On the contrary, Cleveland has had to delve into its relief pitching over the same span after Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco combined for a mere 7.1 frames.

Either way, both teams need star players to break out of slumps to generate any consistent offense.

Aaron Judge is mired in a 1-for-15 start in the ALDS, while Cleveland's two most dangerous hitters have also been iced in the series, via ESPN Stats and Info and ESPN's Jordan Zirm:

Of course, Francisco Lindor smacked a grand slam in Game 2, and Judge lined a huge two-run double in Game 4, so neither of these guys have been totally ineffective. Yet either getting hot would give his team a massive boost in Game 5.

Starting pitching has to favor the Indians, but the Yankees look to have an advantage in the bullpen. So who has the edge?

Playing at Progressive Field is a major plus for Cleveland, who boasted a 49-32 mark for the AL's second best home record behind the Yankees. That also helps Kluber, who is normally dominant at home with a 10-2 record and 1.81 ERA in the regular season.

Expect Kluber to go deep into the game while the Indians are able to muster a run or two off of Sabathia before being shut down by the New York bullpen. The contest will come down to the final pitches, but look for the experience of the Indians to take over against a Yankees team starting five key players in Greg Bird, Didi Gregorius, Hicks, Judge and Sanchez who are playing in their first postseason series.

Statistics are courtesy of MLB.com unless otherwise noted.