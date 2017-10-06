Marcus Mariota a Game-Time Decision vs. Dolphins with Hamstring Injury

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Friday that quarterback Marcus Mariota will be a game-time decision for Sunday's road game against the Miami Dolphins, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website.

Mariota left the Titans' 57-14 loss to the Houston Texans last week with a hamstring injury, and he has been limited in practice this week.

If Mariota is unable to play, veteran Matt Cassel will get the start. Tennessee also signed former first-round pick Brandon Weeden this week to serve as Cassel's backup in the event that Mariota misses the game.

This season, Mariota is 2-2 with 792 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions through the air. He has also rushed for 116 yards and three scores.

Remaining healthy has been an issue during Mariota's brief NFL career, as he missed four games in his rookie campaign and the final game of the 2016 season after breaking his leg.

In relief of Mariota last week, Cassel completed four of his 10 pass attempts for 21 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Last season, Cassel won his only start and threw for 150 yards, one touchdown and one pick in that game.

The 35-year-old Cassel is in the midst of his 13th NFL season, and although he made the Pro Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010, he has largely been viewed as a journeyman caretaker throughout his career.