Louisville Places Assistant Coaches on Paid Administrative Leave Amid FBI Probe

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The University of Louisville placed assistant coaches Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair on paid administrative leave Friday as the school continues to take action after an FBI probe into corruption in college basketball.

"We are in the process of executing our due diligence as it relates to the ongoing investigation and feel that this [is] an appropriate step at this time," acting athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement, per CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. "Our university will continue to fully cooperate with federal authorities in their investigation."

The move comes after Louisville placed head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on leave after the FBI's investigation alleged members of the team's basketball program used money from apparel sponsor Adidas to pay prospective recruits.

One of those recruits was identified as 5-star commit Brian Bowen, who has since been suspended from all athletic activities, according to the Courier-Journal's Justin Sayers and Darcy Costello.

The Courier-Journal's Andrew Wolfson reported Thursday that under the school's agreement with Adidas, 98 percent of the money from the partnership was funneled to Pitino.

With the program in flux, former Louisville center David Padgett has been tabbed as the Cardinals interim coach.

Following Friday's announcement, The Athletic's Dana O'Neil noted Padgett is now the only member of Louisville's coaching staff.