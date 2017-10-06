    Josh Norman Ruled Out for 4 Weeks with Rib, Lung Injuries

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 10: Cornerback Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 10, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Washington cornerback Josh Norman will miss four weeks after he suffered a fractured rib and damage to his lung lining during Monday night's 29-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    Washington is on a bye this week but will have to make do without the All-Pro against the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys

    Following Monday's loss, head coach Jay Gruden emphasized the team had to be cautious with Norman's recovery because of how delicate the injury is. 

    "I don't know where it is, how severe the pain is for him, but when you have to play bump and run, you have to tackle and all that stuff, I think it will be a pain-tolerance during [the game]," Gruden said, according to ESPN.com's John Keim. "We have got to make sure it's healed enough where he can play and be effective and not do more damage to it."

    In the meantime, Washington's 17th-ranked pass defense should lean on 2016 third-round pick Kendall Fuller to bring some shutdown stylings on the boundary opposite Bashaud Breeland. 

    And with showdowns against Pierre Garcon, Alshon Jeffery and Dez Bryant on the horizon, those two figure to be tested early and often as teams attempt to capitalize on Norman's absence. 

