Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2017: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood Lead

Warren Little/Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for the lead after Day 2 of the 2017 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

The defending champion and Race to Dubai leader sit one shot ahead of Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts, with the rest of the chasing pack close behind. Fleetwood's round of 63 set a new Carnoustie record, per the Press Association.

For the full leaderboard, visit the European Tour's official website.

Recap

Hatton came into the round in good form, carding one of the best rounds on Thursday, and he continued right where he left off, per the European Tour's official Twitter account:

The defending champion didn't drop a single shot―unlike Thursday, when he carded two bogeys―and finished with seven birdies in total, good enough to claim the outright lead before the late starters moved toward the final holes.

Colsaerts came close to tying the Brit, but a double-bogey on the first ended up being the difference. The Belgian has now carded a double bogey or worse in each round, but he has managed to work around those struggles to record two excellent scores.

Fleetwood had a slow start on Thursday and couldn't score explosively on the front-nine on Friday, but a great run on the back-nine moved him up the board:

The run of five straight birdies ended on the 16th, but he would manage one more on the 18th to tie Hatton for the lead.

Joakim Lagergren was an early contender for the top spot after a great run on the front-nine, but the Swede slowed down significantly late. He still finished with a score of five-under and sits in range of the top spot.

Marcel Siem sits just two shots behind the leader, tied with Paul Dunne for fourth place.