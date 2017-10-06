Warriors Reportedly Submit Bid to Host NBA All-Star Game

Noah Graham/Getty Images

ESPN's Chris Haynes and Marc Spears reported Friday that the Golden State Warriors submitted a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game as early as 2021.

The Warriors currently play at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, but they are scheduled to make Chase Center in San Francisco their new home beginning in the 2019-20 NBA season.

The Dubs last hosted the All-Star Game in 2000, and it hasn't been held in San Francisco since 1967.

Per ESPN, the expectation is that the Warriors have a great chance of winning a bid since Chase Center is shaping up to be a state-of-the-art facility.

If the Warriors do secure a bid, fans in attendance could have a different experience than they have grown accustomed to with the All-Star Game over the years.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced it is eliminating the traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference format for this season's game.

Instead, two captains will be selected based on the fan vote, and they will draft their respective teams made up of players based on votes from fans, media and players as well as head coach selections.