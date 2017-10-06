Danny Garcia Says He'll Beat Conor McGregor Worse Than Floyd Mayweather Did

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Danny Garcia told TMZ Sports on Friday he wants to fight Conor McGregor, and that if the two did step in the ring, he would defeat The Notorious in fewer than five rounds.

"He ain't going 10 rounds with me, I'm a seek and destroy type fighter, I'm one of the type of fighters you want to run from when you fight, it ain't going past four," Garcia said.

"I know I can knock him out. I can knock anyone out I step in the ring with."

McGregor, of course, made his boxing debut Aug. 26 against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 10th-round TKO loss at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after holding his own through the fight's early stages.

To his credit, Garcia would be an intriguing opponent considering he holds a 33-1 record with 19 wins by knockout.

But with the Philadelphia native fresh off a split-decision loss to Keith Thurman, it's hard to envision McGregor, who has shown a penchant only for the most grandiose showdowns, being interested in a clash with Garcia.

Rather, McGregor appears headed back to the Octagon in some shape or form after he told reporters he would return to UFC following the loss to Mayweather, according to MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani.

A firm date and opponent remain elusive, but buzz has started to surface regarding a rubber match between McGregor and Nate Diaz after they split their first two meetings at UFC 196 and UFC 202.

However, UFC President Dana White has downplayed those rumors as fans eagerly await Conor's next move.