    Glen Davis: Cam Newton Comments to Female Reporter Caused by 'Woman Problems'

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2017

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Glen Davis (0) looks on against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Denver. The Clippers won 107-92. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Former Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers forward Glen Davis told TMZ Sports Friday he thinks Cam Newton's controversial exchange with a Carolina Panthers beat writer was caused by "woman problems." 

    "I think he was sincere. I think he just made a mistake," Davis said of Newton's apology. "He's probably got woman problems or something."

    When asked what more Newton could do to make amends, Davis offered up the following suggestion: "I think his clothing should express how he feels. I think he should wear some women's clothing."

    On Thursday, Newton posted a video on Twitter apologizing after he responded to a question from the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue by saying, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes."

    As part of his apology, Newton said his words were "extremely degrading and disrespectful to women" and "extremely unacceptable." 

    After Newton made the disparaging remarks Wednesday, Danone announced it had decided to drop the 2015 NFL MVP as a sponsor. 

                    

     

