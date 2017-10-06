Projecting WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Match Results That Will Likely Anger Fans

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live will roll into Detroit Sunday night for its Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, and as usual, the outcomes of the show are sure to inspire certain emotions in fans.

Some more than others.

The right outcome will inspire energy and excitement for the product.

The wrong one will generate a dismay, disgust and in some cases, furious anger.

That anger will permeate the internet, where articles and opinion pieces will be written. Fans will insist that such an outcome will ruin the product and encourage them to never watch again.

Of course, they will still watch, but they will greet every episode of SmackDown with complaints about the booking decisions made at the most recent pay-per-view extravaganza.

With a handful of matches that could conceivably headline the show, it is a fairly intriguing card. These outcomes, though, would ignite anger among fans and create general disdain for more than one reason.