Projecting WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Match Results That Will Likely Anger Fans

Projecting WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Match Results That Will Likely Anger FansOctober 6, 2017
SmackDown Live will roll into Detroit Sunday night for its Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, and as usual, the outcomes of the show are sure to inspire certain emotions in fans.
Some more than others.
The right outcome will inspire energy and excitement for the product.
The wrong one will generate a dismay, disgust and in some cases, furious anger.
That anger will permeate the internet, where articles and opinion pieces will be written. Fans will insist that such an outcome will ruin the product and encourage them to never watch again.
Of course, they will still watch, but they will greet every episode of SmackDown with complaints about the booking decisions made at the most recent pay-per-view extravaganza.
With a handful of matches that could conceivably headline the show, it is a fairly intriguing card. These outcomes, though, would ignite anger among fans and create general disdain for more than one reason.
Jinder Mahal Defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
From the moment Shinsuke Nakamura arrived on the scene, he has been groomed to be the top babyface on Tuesday nights. When he defeated John Cena to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship, many suspected he would capture the title at SummerSlam in Brooklyn, home of his first NXT Championship win.
That did not happen.
On that night, Jinder Mahal benefited from the interference of The Singh Brothers, successfully retaining his title courtesy of The Khallas.
Now at Hell in a Cell, many are expecting Nakamura to defeat Mahal and capture the title that has eluded him.
After weeks of bad, sophomoric jokes directed at Nakamura's appearance and even worse creative direction, the idea of Mahal retaining and the feud continuing another month is hardly appealing. There is no excitement or energy behind the program whatsoever. The Superstars themselves appear to be sleepwalking through their segments, and the writers damn sure are.
There is nothing even remotely interesting about the feud, and considering it is over the top prize on the SmackDown brand, that is as large and serious an indictment on that show's creative team as anything.
Mahal winning almost ensures the issues between the Superstars will not end anytime soon. Given how creatively unsatisfying their rivalry has been, that is the outcome most likely to anger fans.
Or it will create a general sense of apathy.
And that is a disappointment given how strong a heel champion Mahal had been before the program with The Artist ignited.
Shane McMahon Defeats Kevin Owens
The rivalry between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens should exist only to put the latter over and make him a bigger star than he already is.
If that is not the case, if Owens does not defeat McMahon, the match loses its purpose.
McMahon is a bulletproof character. He is iconic and over no matter what happens. He is nostalgic, a throwback to the Attitude Era where wrestling was fun and edgy. He has fans beyond the current generation and will always remain a significant part of WWE television.
Owens, conversely, has always been the co-star rather than the star.
He faces iconic opponents such as Goldberg, John Cena, AJ Styles and Chris Jericho but is never the star of those programs. He always plays second fiddle, even if he is the superior performer in any given program.
He needs a high-profile victory over an established character, in a pay-per-view main event, to really hammer home the fact that he is one of the elite performers in today's WWE. Should he lose to McMahon, every preconception about Owens will be proved valid.
He will be the consummate runner-up, the talented talker and superb in-ring performer whose place in the pecking order is just below the impenetrable glass ceiling.
That would be unacceptable, and fans would most certainly let WWE officials know, both via live reaction and the plethora of online rants that would follow.
Baron Corbin Defeats AJ Styles for the United States Championship
AJ Styles is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and arguably the most popular star on the current roster. He is also the United States champion, and Sunday night, he defends against No. 1 contender Baron Corbin.
The Lone Wolf has been tapped by management to be a top dog in the company for years, but recent falters, such as unsuccessfully cashing in Money in the Bank in the most comically bad of manners, not to mention an uninspiring loss to John Cena at SummerSlam, has slowed his momentum.
That appears likely to change Sunday night as booking on the final episode of SmackDown Live before Hell in a Cell, which saw him lose to Tye Dillinger, suggests Corbin may defeat Styles for the title in Detroit.
WWE incorporates a 50-50 booking style, and seeing as how Styles had the last laugh Tuesday night, look for Corbin to capture the title and fans to erupt into a flock of furious keyboard warriors.
That Styles is as beloved and respected as he is will only fuel the fire of fans who cannot believe a former football player and WWE chosen one knocked off their favorite wrestler.
While that staunch loyalty is understandable, Corbin winning the title from an established star the likes of Styles is exactly how one goes about elevating a young competitor's profile. It will help Corbin earn credibility and live up to the potential he has shown since his days in NXT.
That will not help fan the flames of angry fans, but it will make for a better product in the long run.